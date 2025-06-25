iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Affordable Performance Smartphone Gears Up for Sale in India

iQOO, the smartphone brand known for its focus on performance, has announced the sale commencement for its new affordable 5G offering, the iQOO Z10 Lite. Starting June 25, 2025, at 12 noon, the iQOO Z10 Lite will be available for purchase through the official iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. Targeted at younger users—think college students or those simply eyeing their first taste of 5G connectivity—this device is designed to balance strong battery life, decent performance, and pocket-friendly pricing.

Detailed Pricing and Initial Availability

The Z10 Lite 5G comes in three configurations, each aimed at a slightly different type of user. The base variant, with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is tagged at INR 9,999. With a flat INR 500 discount available on select SBI and HDFC Bank cards, the net effective cost drops to INR 9,499.

For those needing a bit more multitasking muscle, the 6GB + 128GB version is available at INR 10,999—again, with the bank offer reducing it to INR 10,499. The top-tier option, which packs 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, comes in at INR 12,999 and can be had for INR 12,499 after discount.

It’ll ship in two shades: Cyber Green and Titanium Blue—both designed to appeal to style-conscious users.

Long-Lasting Power: The 6000mAh Battery Advantage

The 6000mAh battery here really is the star of the show. It’s positioned as the largest in its segment and is intended to carry users through a full day, or more realistically, even longer with moderate usage. Especially for students or frequent commuters, this battery life could be a real asset—less time tethered to a charger, more time doing what matters.

While the 15W Type-C charging isn’t the fastest around, it’s serviceable. More importantly, it means you can get back up and running without much fuss. The inclusion of a Type-C port also standardizes charging cables, which is always a plus.

Performance Foundations: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G

Driving the Z10 Lite 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a power-efficient 6nm process. This helps reduce heat and extend battery life—always appreciated in a daily-use phone.

For a phone in this segment, an AnTuTu score of over 4.3 lakh is pretty solid. It suggests that this phone should handle everyday tasks like social media scrolling, streaming, and some light gaming with ease. The 8GB RAM variant also features 8GB of Extended RAM, which temporarily borrows space from storage to keep apps running more smoothly in the background. It’s not a game-changer, but it can definitely make multitasking feel a bit snappier.

Durability and Display

The IP64 rating won’t let you dunk the phone in water, but it does offer protection against dust and accidental splashes—basically, everyday threats. It’s enough to provide a bit of peace of mind.

As for the screen, the 90Hz HD+ display brings a noticeable improvement in smoothness, especially if you’re coming from a 60Hz panel. Add in High Brightness Mode at up to 1000 nits, and visibility in bright outdoor settings should be more than manageable.

Photography Capabilities

On the camera front, the 50MP Sony AI main sensor leads the dual-rear camera setup. While it’s a standard inclusion in budget and mid-range smartphones, it should be sufficient for casual photography and social media sharing. AI enhancements likely handle things like scene optimization and noise reduction, especially in less-than-ideal lighting.

The front 5MP camera is pretty basic, but for video calls and the occasional selfie, it does the job.

Software and Long-Term Experience

Running on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, the Z10 Lite offers a modern user experience out of the box. It also comes with a promise of two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patches. That’s a notable plus at this price.

Then there’s the 50-month Smooth Usage certification. It might not mean much to everyone, but it signals that the phone has been tested for long-term performance stability. For people not keen on switching phones every year, this adds a layer of reassurance.

‘Make in India’ and After-Sales Network

The Z10 Lite 5G is being produced at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility, in line with the Make in India initiative. Beyond manufacturing, iQOO’s after-sales presence is another strength, with over 670 service centers across India. That’s not something every brand in this segment can boast about.

Positioning in the Indian Smartphone Market

iQOO appears to be zeroing in on budget-conscious buyers who still want the essentials: good battery, decent performance, and reliable software support. With 5G gradually rolling out across India, the Z10 Lite fits nicely into that niche.

While it won’t dazzle with premium features, it doesn’t have to. It focuses on getting the fundamentals right, and iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Affordable Performance Smartphone Gears Up for Sale in Indiasometimes, that’s exactly what matters most.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the starting price of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G in India?

A1: The base variant starts at INR 9,999, but with select bank offers, it can be purchased for as low as INR 9,499.

Q2: Where can I purchase the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G?

A2: It’s available on the official iQOO e-store and Amazon.in starting June 25, 2025, at 12 noon IST.

Q3: What are the key performance specifications of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G?

A3: It features the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, built on a 6nm process, and an AnTuTu score of over 4.3 lakh. The 8GB model also supports 8GB of Extended RAM.

Q4: How long will the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G receive software updates?

A4: It comes with 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Q5: What are the camera specifications of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G?

A5: It has a dual-rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony AI main sensor and a 5MP front camera.

Q6: Does the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G support fast charging?

A6: Yes, it supports 15W Type-C fast charging.

Q7: Is the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G resistant to dust and water?

A7: It holds an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

Q8: Where is the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G manufactured?

A8: It’s manufactured at Vivo’s facility in Greater Noida, India, under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.