iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Drops Jaw-Dropping Price: Is This The New King of Budget Smartphones?

The smartphone arena often feels like a relentless tug-of-war between flashy features and price tags. And now, iQOO has jumped right into the thick of it. On June 18, 2025, they unveiled the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G in India, priced aggressively at just Rs 9,999. It’s a bold move, especially given what’s packed under the hood: a 50MP Sony camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and a hefty 6000mAh battery. This new launch hasn’t gone unnoticed—it’s got budget-watchers and tech fans talking, and honestly, for good reason.

Key Takeaways:

Aggressive Pricing: At Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, it’s tough to ignore in the budget 5G space.

Powerful Battery: That 6000mAh battery stands out—it’s reportedly the biggest in its category.

Capable Camera: A 50MP primary lens using a Sony sensor makes a strong play for mobile photography fans.

5G Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm, octa-core) supports dual 5G SIMs.

Durability: Comes with IP64 dust and water resistance and military-grade shock resistance.

Availability: Hits Amazon India and the iQOO e-store from June 25, 2025.

Redefining the Budget Segment with Power and Endurance

The Z10 Lite 5G isn’t trying to be just another phone tossed into the budget bin. iQOO, which operates under Vivo’s umbrella, seems to have approached this device with a very deliberate strategy: offer a taste of everything—performance, photography, stamina—without pushing the price envelope. It’s a tricky balance, but on paper, they’ve come close.

The standout, no doubt, is the 6000mAh battery. In a sea of 5000mAh devices, this chunk of power makes a statement. For most people, especially students or those constantly on the go, this means fewer charging breaks. And iQOO says the battery retains 80% capacity even after 1,500 charge cycles—that’s not bad at all for long-term usage. It’s the kind of thing you don’t think about until your battery life starts slipping a year down the line.

Of course, it’s not all about capacity. The 15W fast charging (charger included—thankfully) is decent, though admittedly not blazing fast. Still, it’s good enough to get you back up and running in a pinch. There’s also reverse charging, which is kind of nifty—you can top up your other gadgets if you’re in a tight spot.

Capturing Moments: The 50MP Sony Camera

Let’s talk photos. The Z10 Lite 5G packs a 50MP main camera using a Sony sensor—a solid choice if you’re aiming for crisp shots, especially in decent lighting. It also has a 2MP depth sensor, likely helping out with portrait mode and those background blurs that make photos pop just a little more.

Selfies? You’ve got a 5MP front camera. That might feel a tad underwhelming in today’s landscape, but for most casual users—video calls, a few selfies here and there—it should suffice. Plus, AI tools like “AI Erase” and “AI Photo Enhance” come baked in, helping to clean up your shots without needing to dive into another app.

Video is capped at 1080p at 30fps, which is fairly standard here. Modes like Night, Portrait, Panorama, Documents, Slo-mo, and Time-lapse are also available—enough variety to get creative now and then.

Performance Under the Hood: Dimensity 6300 and Android 15

At the heart of the device sits the MediaTek Dimensity 6300—a 6nm chipset with a mix of power and efficiency cores (Cortex-A76 and A55). It’s no slouch for the price. MediaTek claims it’s about 10% faster in gaming compared to its predecessor, and it packs over 50% better GPU performance than some of its peers. With an AnTuTu score between 450,000 and 500,000, it’s squarely in the mid-tier league.

This chip supports SA and NSA 5G modes via a 3GPP Release 16 modem, so wherever 5G’s available, you should be good. MediaTek’s HyperEngine gaming enhancements are also included, aimed at smoother gaming and better network handling—though results can vary depending on your setup.

Software-wise, it runs Android 15 out of the box, layered with iQOO’s Funtouch OS 15. The brand promises three years of security updates, which is reassuring if you’re not keen on switching phones every year. Storage and RAM options are quite flexible: 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB storage. Oh, and there’s up to 2TB of expandable storage via microSD—more than enough unless you’re hoarding 4K videos. The “Extended RAM” feature adds another 8GB of virtual memory in the top variant, which might help with heavier multitasking.

Display and Design: Immersive Visuals and Robust Build

The display is a 6.74-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution (720×1600) and a 90Hz refresh rate. Sure, it’s not Full HD, and some might notice that. But for basic viewing, scrolling, and light content, the refresh rate does a lot to make things feel snappier. Brightness peaks at 1000 nits, which is actually quite good for the price—usable outdoors without squinting too much.

In terms of looks, you get two color options: Titanium Blue and Cyber Green. The build includes IP64 water and dust resistance—not a given at this price—and the brand claims military-grade durability. That includes surviving minor drops and functioning in tougher conditions. While we can’t test those extremes here, it’s nice to know the phone isn’t made of glass dreams.

Market Positioning and Competition

Now, pricing. You’re looking at Rs 9,999 for 4GB+128GB, Rs 10,999 for 6GB+128GB, and Rs 12,999 for 8GB+256GB. Not bad considering the whole package.

Competition is stiff. The Redmi 13C 5G also brings a 50MP shooter and Dimensity 6100+, and often comes in around the same price. Realme C65 5G? That might have a faster display but skimps a bit on battery. Samsung’s Galaxy M15 5G matches the 6000mAh cell but usually costs more—and runs an older Android version. So yeah, there’s a tug-of-war here, but the Z10 Lite 5G seems to hold its ground fairly well.

Public Reception and Initial Outlook

Initial reactions? Largely positive. Early buyers and reviewers seem pleased with battery life and the sturdy feel of the phone. The included charger is a welcome touch, and while the design is plastic, it’s textured enough to not feel cheap. Performance for day-to-day tasks and casual gaming holds up, which is more or less what you’d want here.

The camera, especially in daylight, delivers vibrant and detailed shots. That HD+ display might not win everyone over, but the 90Hz refresh rate and high brightness do help smooth things out. Plus, launching with Android 15 and getting future updates adds to its appeal—something not all budget phones can claim.

All in all, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G feels like a thoughtfully constructed entry into the budget 5G space. With its big battery, solid core specs, and surprisingly rugged build, it manages to offer more than just the basics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What is the price of iQOO Z10 Lite 5G in India?

A1: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G starts at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Other variants are priced at Rs 10,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 12,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Q2: When will the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G be available for purchase?

A2: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be available for purchase starting June 25, 2025, at 12 PM IST on Amazon India and the official iQOO India e-store.

Q3: Does the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G support 5G connectivity?

A3: Yes, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor that supports dual 5G SIM functionality, including both SA and NSA networks.

Q4: What are the camera specifications of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G?

A4: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor (Sony) and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP front camera.

Q5: What is the battery capacity of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and does it support fast charging?

A5: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G comes with a large 6000mAh battery and supports 15W proprietary fast charging. A 15W charger is included in the box.

Q6: Is the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G water and dust resistant?

A6: Yes, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, offering protection against splashes and dust.

Q7: What operating system does the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G run on?

A7: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G runs on Android 15 with iQOO’s Funtouch OS 15 on top.

Q8: Can the storage on the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G be expanded?

A8: Yes, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G supports expandable storage of up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

Q9: What processor powers the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G?

A9: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor, built on a 6nm process.

Q10: What is “Extended RAM” in the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G?

A10: Extended RAM refers to a feature that uses a portion of the phone’s internal storage as virtual RAM to enhance multitasking capabilities. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G with 8GB RAM can utilize an additional 8GB of virtual RAM.