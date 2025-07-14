iQOO Z10R India Launch Teased; Geekbench Listing Confirms Dimensity 7400 SoC

It looks like iQOO is gearing up for another entry into India’s competitive mid-range smartphone scene. The company has begun teasing the iQOO Z10R, hinting that the launch might just be around the corner. And as is often the case these days, benchmark listings have already spilled a few beans.

Key Takeaways

iQOO Z10R launch officially teased for India

Geekbench reveals MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and 12GB RAM

Expected 6.77-inch quad-curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Likely includes a 50MP main camera (OIS) and 32MP front camera, both with 4K video

Battery might be 5,600mAh or even 6,000mAh with 90W fast charging

Rumored pricing under Rs. 20,000

Expected to run Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

So, what exactly has iQOO teased so far? Mostly design and camera hints. The Z10R is said to sport a sleek curved display—a detail that suggests a more premium design language, especially for the Z series. Around the back, there’s a pill-shaped camera island housing two sensors and what appears to be an “Aura Light” feature. That last bit might sound familiar to fans of Vivo phones, as it’s something we’ve seen in a few of those.

And yes, iQOO has already confirmed 4K video recording support. That alone points to a phone that could appeal to vloggers or casual content creators.

Under the Hood

According to the Geekbench listing (under the model number “vivo I2410”), the Z10R is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. It’s a fairly recent mid-range chip, built on a 4nm process. This SoC includes an octa-core CPU configuration—four Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. For graphics, it uses the ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

MediaTek touts this chip as being power efficient with solid gaming performance, thanks in part to its MAGT 3.0 (MediaTek Advanced Gaming Technology). Features like consistent frame rates and better battery management during long gaming sessions are the highlights. It also supports up to 200MP cameras and 4K video at 30fps.

And about that RAM—the Geekbench listing shows a 12GB RAM variant. That should make multitasking feel pretty smooth. It’s likely there will be a more affordable 8GB version as well.

Display, Camera, and Battery

Leaks and rumors point to a 6.77-inch Full HD+ quad-curved OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On paper, that sounds like a treat for binge-watchers and mobile gamers alike.

As for cameras, the main rear sensor is expected to be 50MP with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), while the selfie shooter might be a 32MP unit—both reportedly capable of 4K video. That’s a pretty generous offering, especially if the price stays under Rs. 20,000.

Battery-wise, we might see either a 5,600mAh or a beefier 6,000mAh unit. In either case, it’s expected to support 90W fast charging, which should drastically cut down time spent near a charging socket.

Expected Launch Timeline and Pricing

While iQOO hasn’t nailed down the exact launch date, the buzz suggests the Z10R might break cover by late July or early August 2025. Pricing speculation places it under Rs. 20,000, which—if the rest of the specs hold true—could make it a serious contender in the budget-premium space. Color options haven’t been fully confirmed yet, but a blue variant seems all but certain, with others likely to follow.

If iQOO can deliver all these features at that sub-20K price point, the Z10R might be one of those sleeper hits in the mid-range segment. Let’s wait and see.