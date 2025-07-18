iQOO Z10R Set to Launch on July 24, Aimed Squarely at Content Creators

The iQOO Z10R is scheduled for launch on July 24, 2025, and it’s clearly aimed at students and content creators. The standout features? A 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS rear camera and a 32 MP 4K front camera, both capable of shooting 4K video. That’s quite impressive, especially for vloggers or anyone doing online classes right?

Key Takeaways:

The iQOO Z10R launches on July 24, 2025.

It has 4K front and rear cameras, specifically a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera and a 32MP 4K front camera.

The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor.

It includes a 5700 mAh battery.

The display is a 120 Hz quad-curved AMOLED.

It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

The phone will be manufactured in India at vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G, crafted on TSMC’s 4 nm process. It’s meant to deliver smooth experiences when you’re filming, editing, streaming, or just switching between apps. And with a 5700 mAh battery, it’s got stamina for all-day content creation or gaming sprees.

Another highlight is the 120 Hz quad-curved AMOLED display, India’s slimmest at this spec, apparently. It promises sharp visuals even in bright outdoor light. Plus, with IP68 and IP69 ratings, it’s protected against dust, water, and even high-pressure sprays, a good companion for outdoor shooting.

A bit on the design side: the Z10R ships in Aquamarine and Moonstone colorways. It ties into the “Make in India” push, since it’ll be built at vivo’s Greater Noida plant. After sales shouldn’t be a worry either, there are over 670 company-operated service centers across India.

Worth noting: iQOO is a subsumed smartphone brand mostly about performance. The name supposedly stands for “I Quest On and On,” which, yeah, is a bit aspirational. And fun fact, they’re a partner of BMW M Motorsport, which gives that sporty edge to the branding.

Related FAQs:

Q: When is the iQOO Z10R launching?

A: The iQOO Z10R is launching on July 24, 2025.

Q: What are the camera specifications of the iQOO Z10R?

A: The iQOO Z10R has a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera and a 32MP 4K front camera. Both cameras support 4K video recording.

Q: What processor does the iQOO Z10R use?

A: The iQOO Z10R is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor.

Q: What is the battery capacity of the iQOO Z10R?

A: The iQOO Z10R has a 5700 mAh battery.

Q: Does the iQOO Z10R have water and dust protection?

A: Yes, the iQOO Z10R has IP68 and IP69 certifications for protection against dust and water.

Q: Where is the iQOO Z10R manufactured?

A: The iQOO Z10R will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility in India.