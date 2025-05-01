Is AI Making Your Business a Hacker Target? Trend Micro Has a New Way to Fight Back.

Businesses everywhere are rushing to use artificial intelligence, seeing potential to speed up tasks, make smarter decisions, and find new opportunities. But as companies rely more on AI for everything from customer service to complex analysis, a big question hangs in the air: Is all this new AI actually safe?

Putting AI to work at a large scale creates new places for attackers to strike. Imagine sensitive data stolen right out of an AI model, crucial AI processes sabotaged, or entire operations disrupted. Traditional security tools often struggle with the sheer amount of data AI systems generate and the constantly changing nature of AI workloads. The threats of data theft, sabotage, and disruption are very real concerns for any business betting big on AI.

Today, cybersecurity leader Trend Micro announced a powerful new answer to these challenges. They’ve launched new AI-powered threat detection capabilities designed specifically for enterprises embracing AI at scale. This effort brings together Trend Micro’s deep security expertise with NVIDIA’s advanced AI computing and software, all running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. The clear aim is to help organizations secure their AI systems and processes without slowing down performance or limiting what they can do with AI.

To head off these potential attacks, Trend Micro built a new AI Detection Model. This model leverages the NVIDIA Morpheus AI framework, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. They chose AWS for the underlying infrastructure because it offers global reach, built-in security features, and the ability to handle demanding workloads reliably. NVIDIA provides the cutting-edge AI frameworks and the processing power needed to run complex detection models incredibly fast and accurately.

This setup allows Trend Micro’s system to analyze massive streams of data in near real-time. By looking at the telemetry and logs generated by AI workloads, the system can spot threats with unmatched speed and precision.

Trend Micro’s Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC, highlighted the speed needed in today’s environment. “AI is changing businesses fast, and security must keep up,” she said. “We’re bringing together the best in cloud and AI to offer something truly different. AWS’s infrastructure gives us the scale and speed needed for businesses that can’t afford downtime. This helps our customers detect and respond to threats faster, with confidence.”

Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships for AWS, noted how building on AWS benefits the system. “By building on AWS, Trend’s system fully uses NVIDIA’s AI power for fast detection,” he explained. “AWS’s global presence lets Trend process huge amounts of data securely worldwide, helping customers quickly get value.”

A key part of Trend Micro’s new system is an anomaly detection capability. It uses AI models built on NVIDIA Morpheus to find patterns in data that have never been seen before. Powered by AWS, this system can rapidly analyze huge datasets, allowing Trend Vision OneTM, Trend Micro’s primary platform, to build specific detection models for each customer. This helps security teams focus on the most important events, leading to faster response times.

Specifically, the technology uses NVIDIA Morpheus Digital Fingerprinting to identify subtle, unusual activity that points to unknown threats before they can cause damage. It also uses NVIDIA RAPIDS to quickly sort and classify large amounts of data, helping prevent sensitive information from leaking out. Running natively on the AWS Cloud-Native Architecture gives Trend Vision OneTM the flexibility, global availability, and built-in security of AWS services, allowing them to keep improving their AI-powered detection while meeting enterprise needs.

Businesses like Sierra-Cedar are already seeing the benefits of this approach. Robert Miller, their VP of Corporate Security, mentioned the increasing complexity they face. “We have so much more data now. Trend helps us make sense of it,” he said. He added that getting Trend’s AI platform easily through AWS Marketplace simplifies deployment across their global cloud environments. According to Miller, this powerful combination helps them “strengthen our security and find threats much faster than before.”

Beyond just finding threats, other parts of the Trend Vision One™ platform also use AWS AI services like Amazon Bedrock. This helps improve how security teams investigate incidents, providing better context during their response using features like Workbench Insights.

As AI continues to become central to business operations, securing these complex systems is critical. This collaboration between Trend Micro, NVIDIA, and AWS offers a powerful, intelligent shield designed for the unique challenges of the AI age.