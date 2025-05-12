Is Airtel’s New 399 Plan the Best Budget Home Entertainment Deal in India Right Now?

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new entry-level plan under its Airtel Black service, priced at ₹399 per month. This plan combines broadband and IPTV services, offering unlimited internet at 10 Mbps speed, access to over 260 TV channels, and a landline with unlimited calls. The plan is available to new and existing Airtel DTH customers in select cities.

Plan Details

Internet : Unlimited data at 10 Mbps speed.

: Unlimited data at 10 Mbps speed. Television : Access to over 260 TV channels via the Airtel Xstream IPTV set-top box.

: Access to over 260 TV channels via the Airtel Xstream IPTV set-top box. Landline : Unlimited calling to any network within India.

: Unlimited calling to any network within India. Monthly Rental : ₹399 (excluding GST).

: ₹399 (excluding GST). Fair Usage Policy: After 3333 GB of data usage in a billing cycle, speed reduces to 1 Mbps.

Installation and Hardware

New customers are required to make an advance payment of ₹2,500, which covers the cost of installation and hardware, including a Wi-Fi router and set-top box. This amount is adjusted against future bills.

Availability

The ₹399 plan is currently available in select cities. Interested customers can check availability and subscribe through the Airtel website or by visiting an Airtel store.

Comparison with Other Plans

Airtel’s IPTV services start at ₹699 per month, offering higher internet speeds and access to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The ₹399 plan, however, does not include OTT benefits and is designed for users seeking basic internet and television services at an affordable price.

Customer Experience

Early adopters have reported satisfactory experiences with the ₹399 plan. One user shared that after switching from the ₹699 plan, the ₹399 plan met their basic internet and TV needs without issues.

Airtel’s ₹399 plan under the Airtel Black service offers a cost-effective solution for users seeking basic broadband and television services. While it lacks OTT platform access and higher internet speeds, it provides essential services at a competitive price point. Customers should assess their specific needs and compare available plans to determine the best fit.