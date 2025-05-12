News

Is Airtel’s New 399 Plan the Best Budget Home Entertainment Deal in India Right Now?

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
2 Min Read
Is Airtel's New ₹399 Plan the Best Budget Home Entertainment Deal in India Right Now

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new entry-level plan under its Airtel Black service, priced at ₹399 per month. This plan combines broadband and IPTV services, offering unlimited internet at 10 Mbps speed, access to over 260 TV channels, and a landline with unlimited calls. The plan is available to new and existing Airtel DTH customers in select cities.

Contents
Plan DetailsInstallation and HardwareAvailabilityComparison with Other PlansCustomer Experience

Plan Details

  • Internet: Unlimited data at 10 Mbps speed.
  • Television: Access to over 260 TV channels via the Airtel Xstream IPTV set-top box.
  • Landline: Unlimited calling to any network within India.
  • Monthly Rental: ₹399 (excluding GST).
  • Fair Usage Policy: After 3333 GB of data usage in a billing cycle, speed reduces to 1 Mbps.

Installation and Hardware

New customers are required to make an advance payment of ₹2,500, which covers the cost of installation and hardware, including a Wi-Fi router and set-top box. This amount is adjusted against future bills.

Availability

The ₹399 plan is currently available in select cities. Interested customers can check availability and subscribe through the Airtel website or by visiting an Airtel store.

Comparison with Other Plans

Airtel’s IPTV services start at ₹699 per month, offering higher internet speeds and access to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The ₹399 plan, however, does not include OTT benefits and is designed for users seeking basic internet and television services at an affordable price.

Customer Experience

Early adopters have reported satisfactory experiences with the ₹399 plan. One user shared that after switching from the ₹699 plan, the ₹399 plan met their basic internet and TV needs without issues.

Airtel’s ₹399 plan under the Airtel Black service offers a cost-effective solution for users seeking basic broadband and television services. While it lacks OTT platform access and higher internet speeds, it provides essential services at a competitive price point. Customers should assess their specific needs and compare available plans to determine the best fit.

Is the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra the Flip Phone Comeback We’ve Been Waiting For?
Are You One of the Millions of iPhone Users in India at Risk? Government Issues Urgent Warning
Is Your Bluetooth Device Secretly Tracking You? Here’s How Bluetooth 6.1 Fights Back
Is the Vivo V50 Elite Edition the Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone? India Launch Confirmed for May 15
Is This the End of Aadhaar Photocopies? New App Lets You Verify ID with Just Your Face
Share This Article
Avatar photo
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article Is the iPhone 17 Air the Slimmest iPhone Ever Is the iPhone 17 Air the Slimmest iPhone Ever? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Next Article Is Panasonic's 2025 TV Lineup the Ultimate Choice for Gamers and Movie Enthusiasts Is Panasonic’s 2025 TV Lineup the Ultimate Choice for Gamers and Movie Enthusiasts?
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Primebook
Want a Dream Tech Job? This Company is Paying YOU to Learn This Summer!
By Hardik Mitra
From Cardboard to Clicks: 5 Tech Twists That Made Classic Board Games Online Sensations!
From Cardboard to Clicks: 5 Tech Twists That Made Classic Board Games Online Sensations!
By Hardik Mitra
Is the Alcatel V3 Ultra the Mid-Range Game-Changer India Has Been Waiting For
Is the Alcatel V3 Ultra the Mid-Range Game-Changer India Has Been Waiting For?
By Srishti Gulati
Is Panasonic's 2025 TV Lineup the Ultimate Choice for Gamers and Movie Enthusiasts
Is Panasonic’s 2025 TV Lineup the Ultimate Choice for Gamers and Movie Enthusiasts?
By Aditi Sharma
Is the iPhone 17 Air the Slimmest iPhone Ever
Is the iPhone 17 Air the Slimmest iPhone Ever? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
By Mahak Aggarwal
Is This ₹3,999 Made-in-India Speaker the Ultimate Party Starter? You Won't Believe What It Packs!
Is This ₹3,999 Made-in-India Speaker the Ultimate Party Starter? You Won’t Believe What It Packs!
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like