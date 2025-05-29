Is Airtel’s New All-in-One OTT Pack the Ultimate Entertainment Deal for Prepaid Users?

Bharti Airtel is shaking things up for prepaid users in India. With its latest offering, the telecom giant is bundling access to over 25 top-tier Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms into a single plan. Think Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv—and that’s just the beginning. This makes Airtel the only player in India’s telecom space currently offering such a comprehensive entertainment package all in one go.

What they’re essentially doing here is streamlining the entire content consumption experience. With digital entertainment habits evolving at a fast pace, Airtel’s “all-in-one” packs arrive at a timely moment. Instead of juggling a mess of logins and renewals, users can now tap into a huge variety of shows, films, and documentaries with just one subscription. Whether it’s Bollywood drama, regional gems, or international blockbusters, there’s something here for nearly every taste—in more than 16 languages, too.

Breaking Down the New Packs

The base plan kicks off at ₹279 with a one-month validity. For that price, you get Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Airtel claims the actual value of the bundled content comes out to around ₹750, so there’s a pretty steep discount baked in.

Here’s how the options line up:

Direct subscription via Airtel Xstream Play App: ₹279/month for Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium.

₹279/month for Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Prepaid Content Only Pack: Also at ₹279/month, this version includes the same content lineup, plus 1GB of data.

Also at ₹279/month, this version includes the same content lineup, plus 1GB of data. Prepaid Data Bundles (Unlimited 5G + Unlimited Calls): ₹598 for 28 days: Full OTT lineup, unlimited 5G data, and unlimited calls. ₹1729 for 84 days: Same benefits, stretched out for nearly three months.



So, depending on whether you’re looking purely for content or a more integrated mobile experience, there’s a package to match. And with the rise of 5G, seamless streaming is clearly a big part of the appeal.

Why This Move Matters Right Now

India’s digital content scene is booming, but let’s face it—managing multiple subscriptions can be a pain. Airtel’s solution? Remove that friction. By consolidating popular streaming services under one umbrella, they’re making life simpler for users. And frankly, more affordable too.

It also shows Airtel’s understanding of changing user behavior. People aren’t just watching content; they’re curating their own viewing experiences, often across different genres and languages. These new packs reflect that, offering a wide mix that includes not only Netflix and JioHotstar but also SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, AHA, SunNxt, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe, among others.

A Clever Play in a Competitive Market

This isn’t just about streaming. It’s also a strategic move to cement customer loyalty in an increasingly cutthroat telecom market. As telcos look for ways to differentiate themselves beyond just data and call rates, value-added services like these OTT bundles could be the new battleground.

For Airtel, this aligns neatly with their broader digital vision. With over 550 million customers across 15 countries, they’re already a heavyweight. In India, they lead as the largest integrated communications solutions provider. Their reach includes everything from mobile broadband to fiber services, digital payments, and even enterprise-level cloud and cybersecurity offerings.

In a nutshell, these all-in-one OTT packs signal more than just a convenient content bundle. They’re part of a bigger push by Airtel to deepen its ecosystem, blending entertainment into its core service model. And if this catches on, it might just set a new standard for what prepaid users in India expect from their mobile provider.