Is Apple Finally Eliminating the Notch? iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID

Swayam Malhotra
Swayam Malhotra
3 Min Read
Is Apple Finally Eliminating the Notch

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce under-display Face ID technology in its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, expected to launch in September 2026. This development aims to enhance the device’s aesthetics by eliminating the current pill-shaped cutout, offering users a more immersive display experience.

Transition to Under-Display Face IDImplications for Dynamic IslandTechnical Challenges and ConsiderationsBroader Design EvolutionMarket Impact and Consumer Expectations

Transition to Under-Display Face ID

According to reports from The Information and corroborated by leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple intends to relocate the Face ID components beneath the display surface. This change would result in a single, small hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the screen, solely for the front-facing camera. By doing so, Apple aims to maximize screen real estate and move closer to a truly edge-to-edge display design.

Display industry analyst Ross Young has also indicated that this under-display Face ID feature is slated for the iPhone 18 Pro models, aligning with Apple’s broader design evolution strategy.

Implications for Dynamic Island

The introduction of under-display Face ID raises questions about the future of the Dynamic Island feature, which currently houses the front camera and Face ID sensors. With the hardware moving beneath the display, it’s unclear whether Apple will adapt the Dynamic Island’s software functionalities or phase out the feature entirely. The company has not provided official commentary on this aspect.

Technical Challenges and Considerations

Implementing under-display Face ID technology presents several technical challenges. The system relies on precise 3D facial mapping, which requires the transmission of infrared light through the display. Ensuring accurate and secure facial recognition without compromising display quality is a complex task. Apple’s decision to retain a small cutout for the front camera suggests a cautious approach, prioritizing functionality and user experience.

Broader Design Evolution

The move to under-display Face ID is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine the iPhone’s design. Looking ahead, reports suggest that by 2027, coinciding with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, Apple aims to introduce a model with both the front-facing camera and Face ID components entirely beneath the display, achieving a seamless, uninterrupted screen.

This progression reflects Apple’s commitment to innovation and its response to consumer demand for sleeker, more immersive smartphone designs.

Market Impact and Consumer Expectations

Apple’s adoption of under-display Face ID technology is likely to influence industry trends, prompting competitors to explore similar advancements. For consumers, this development promises a more refined aesthetic and potentially enhanced user experience. However, the success of this feature will depend on its reliability and the overall performance of the facial recognition system.

As the iPhone 18 Pro’s anticipated release approaches, further details are expected to emerge, providing clearer insights into Apple’s design choices and technological implementations.

Avatar photo
BySwayam Malhotra
Follow:
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
