Is Apple’s 28% iPhone Shipment Surge in India a Sign of a Bigger Strategy Shift?

Apple’s iPhone shipments in India surged by 28% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, reaching nearly three million units, marking the company’s strongest first-quarter performance in the country to date.

The iPhone 16 series led the growth, capturing 54% of Apple’s market share in India, followed by the iPhone 15 series at 36%. The more affordable iPhone 16e played a significant role in this expansion.

Apple’s iPad shipments also grew by 18% year-on-year in Q1 2025. The company is projected to achieve an 11% share of the Indian smartphone market and a 33% share in the tablet segment for the full year.

In response to global trade tensions and tariffs, Apple plans to shift the assembly of all iPhones destined for the U.S. market from China to India by the end of 2026. This move aims to mitigate the impact of tariffs and reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

To support this transition, Apple is expanding its manufacturing footprint in India. Foxconn’s new plant in Bengaluru is expected to become operational soon, with a production capacity of up to 20 million iPhones annually. In the fiscal year ending March 2025, Apple assembled $22 billion worth of iPhones in India, a 60% increase over the previous year.

India’s role in Apple’s global supply chain is growing, with the country now producing approximately 20% of the world’s iPhones. Analysts project this share could rise to 25% by the end of 2025. The Indian government is supporting this growth through production-linked incentives and infrastructure development.

Apple’s expansion in India includes not only manufacturing but also retail. The company is investing in Apple-owned and operated stores across the country, aiming to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

As Apple continues to diversify its supply chain and invest in India, the country is poised to become a critical hub for the company’s global operations. This strategic shift reflects Apple’s commitment to adapting to changing global dynamics and tapping into emerging markets.