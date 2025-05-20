Is ASUS ROG’s New 610Hz Monitor the Ultimate Weapon for Competitive Gamers?

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has unveiled its most ambitious showcase yet at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei. Dubbed “The ROG Lab,” this immersive booth not only displays the latest gaming hardware but also offers a glimpse into the future of gaming innovation. From ultrafast monitors to eco-conscious peripherals, ROG is setting new standards for performance, sustainability, and user experience.

ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG: The World’s Fastest Gaming Monitor

At the heart of ROG’s display lineup is the Strix Ace XG248QSG, a 24.1-inch Full HD monitor that boasts a native 600Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 610Hz. This makes it the fastest gaming monitor ever produced by ASUS. Its Super TN panel delivers a 0.1ms response time and 0.8ms input lag—56% lower than competing 600Hz monitors. Equipped with ELMB 2 technology, it offers motion clarity and brightness levels up to 65% higher than other blur-reduction technologies.

ROG Harpe II Ace: Precision Meets Sustainability

The ROG Harpe II Ace wireless gaming mouse redefines ultralight design at just 48 grams. Developed in collaboration with esports professionals, it features a 42,000 DPI ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor and ROG SpeedNova 8K wireless technology for peak precision. Notably, it’s constructed using bio-based nylon, reducing its carbon footprint by 70% compared to conventional materials. This commitment to sustainability earned it the Best Choice Sustainable Tech Special Award at COMPUTEX 2025.

ROG Falcata: Ergonomic Innovation in a Compact Form

The ROG Falcata is a 75% split gaming keyboard designed for precision and flexibility. Its hot-swappable ROG HFX V2 Magnetic Switches allow for customizable actuation, while the integrated four-layer dampening system absorbs pinging sounds for a more cushioned typing feel. With ultra-responsive 8000Hz polling and up to 610 hours of battery life, it ensures seamless connectivity and performance.

ROG Zephyrus G14: Power in a Portable Package

The ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop combines portability with performance, featuring the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and AMD Ryzen processors. Its compact design doesn’t compromise on power, making it ideal for gamers and creators on the go.

ROG XG Station 3: External GPU with Thunderbolt 5

The ROG XG Station 3 is an external graphics dock that enhances laptop gaming performance. Utilizing Thunderbolt 5’s 80 Gbps bandwidth, it supports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series and AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs. Its plug-and-play design allows users to upgrade their laptop’s graphics without sacrificing portability.

ROG Phone 9 Series: AI-Enhanced Mobile Gaming

The ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro are equipped with AI features like X Sense 3.0 for auto-upgrading character skills and AI Noise Cancellation for clear voice communication. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and the ROG GameCool 9 thermal system, they offer console-like control and performance in a mobile form factor.

The ROG Lab: A Glimpse into the Future

The ROG Lab at COMPUTEX 2025 is more than just a product showcase—it’s an experiential journey into the future of gaming. It features five immersive zones:

Future Gamer : Allows visitors to create personalized digital avatars, celebrating individual gaming identities.

: Allows visitors to create personalized digital avatars, celebrating individual gaming identities. Illumotion : An interactive installation where typed words transform into a symphony of color, shape, and motion, showcasing ASUS Aura Sync lighting.

: An interactive installation where typed words transform into a symphony of color, shape, and motion, showcasing ASUS Aura Sync lighting. Mechano : Introduces Omni, a robot-like character built from real laptop components, blurring the line between machine and companion.

: Introduces Omni, a robot-like character built from real laptop components, blurring the line between machine and companion. CodeVerse : A dynamic multi-screen experience that brings the ROG brand identity to life through sound and motion capture.

: A dynamic multi-screen experience that brings the ROG brand identity to life through sound and motion capture. Humanlink: Showcases user-centric accessories designed from extensive user testing and field research, blending comfort with performance.

Recognized Excellence at COMPUTEX 2025

ROG’s commitment to innovation was recognized with multiple honors at the COMPUTEX Best Choice Awards 2025. The ROG Harpe II Ace received both the Best Choice Sustainable Tech Special Award and the Best Choice Category Award. Other award-winning products include the ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG monitor, ROG Falcata keyboard, and ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop.

Availability and Pricing

The 2025 ROG product lineup is now available for pre-order, with models starting at ₹99,000 in India. For more detailed pricing and availability, visit the official ASUS India website or authorized retailers.

ASUS ROG’s showcase at COMPUTEX 2025 underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology. With a focus on performance, sustainability, and user experience, ROG continues to lead the way in the gaming industry.