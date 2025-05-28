Is ASUS’s Latest Desktop and All-in-One Lineup the Upgrade Your Indian Home or Office Needs?

ASUS has just rolled out its latest range of desktops and All-in-One (AiO) PCs in India, and honestly, there’s quite a bit to unpack here. Tailored to suit a wide spectrum of users—from families and freelancers to gamers and small business owners—the lineup includes the high-performance ROG G700 and TUF Gaming T500 desktops, along with the compact and versatile V440VA and V470VA AiO PCs. All these models are powered by Intel Core processors, ensuring a blend of power and reliability.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, described the launch as part of the brand’s deeper push into the Indian market. He emphasized that these products are crafted with modern Indian lifestyles in mind. Whether you’re a creative professional, a student, or someone who just wants a solid work-from-home setup, ASUS is clearly trying to check all the boxes. And from the look of it, they might be on the right track.

Gaming Powerhouses: ROG G700 and TUF Gaming T500

For those who take their gaming seriously—and by seriously, we mean seriously seriously—the ROG G700 could be a compelling choice. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB Gen4 SSD. The chassis? A stylish, glass-paneled design lit up with RGB, naturally. It includes a B860 motherboard and an 850W Gold PSU for added stability. It’s available now, starting at ₹359,990 through AES, ROG Stores, ASUS Eshop, and Amazon.

Meanwhile, the TUF Gaming T500 offers more of a balanced value proposition. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. It ships with 16GB RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD—though you can scale that up to 64GB RAM and 4TB storage if needed. With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 onboard, the T500 caters well to gamers who want performance without emptying their wallets. Starting price? ₹84,990.

Versatile All-in-One Solutions: ASUS V440VA and V470VA

For home users or creative professionals looking for a more streamlined setup, the new AiOs from ASUS are worth considering.

The V440VA is the more compact of the two, offering a 24-inch Full HD IPS display with a 93% screen-to-body ratio and 100% sRGB color accuracy. Powered by up to an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, it comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It’s meant for everyday tasks—work, content viewing, light creation—and starts at ₹49,990.

On the flip side, the V470VA is tailored more for creative professionals. It features a 27-inch Full HD IPS display, maintaining that 93% screen-to-body ratio and full sRGB coverage. Under the hood, you get up to an Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It kicks off at ₹51,990 and aims to blend high-end performance with a clutter-free design.

Both models come with a bundled mouse and keyboard and run Windows 11 Home right out of the box.

Connectivity and Expansion: What You’re Working With

Connectivity seems well thought-out across all models.

The ROG G700 has a robust I/O setup: front ports include a headphone jack, mic in, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A. Around back, you’ll find one RJ45 Ethernet, a DisplayPort 1.4, three audio jacks, four USB 2.0 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The TUF T500 has similar essentials, with some variation: front I/O includes a 3.5mm audio jack, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A. On the back, there’s an RJ45 port, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.4, 7.1 channel audio ports, a Kensington lock, and four USB 2.0 ports. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 as well.

The V440VA and V470VA AiOs offer the same port layout. Up front: a Kensington lock, 3.5mm audio jack, and one USB 2.0 Type-A. On the rear: DC-in, RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI in and out (1.4), one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A. They both include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

With this refresh, ASUS seems to be hitting a range of user needs in the Indian market quite precisely. Whether you’re into high-performance gaming, need a minimalist desktop for content creation, or just want a reliable home PC that doesn’t eat up too much space, there’s something here for you. And while it’s still early days, the value-to-performance ratio on these machines could make them strong contenders in their respective categories.