Is BenQ’s New PD2730S 5K Monitor the Ultimate Tool for Creative Professionals?

BenQ has just introduced the PD2730S, a 27-inch 5K monitor aimed squarely at creative professionals. Whether you’re a designer, a content creator, or someone who simply obsesses over visual clarity, this new display seems tailored to meet those elevated expectations.

With a Retina-class resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a pixel density of 218 PPI, the PD2730S offers roughly 77.8% more pixels than standard 4K monitors. That’s quite a leap when you’re dealing with intricate visuals or multitasking across design platforms. According to BenQ, it’s not just a monitor—it’s a new benchmark in screen detail and usable space.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, put it this way: the PD2730S addresses the creative community’s demand for color accuracy, seamless integration with the Mac ecosystem, and efficient multitasking. “With 5K resolution and Thunderbolt 4, this monitor is a professional visual platform designed with creators in mind,” he noted.

Color Precision and Glare Reduction

Color fidelity can make or break a creative workflow, and BenQ appears to have taken this seriously. The PD2730S incorporates the company’s AQCOLOR Technology, delivering 98% coverage of the P3 color gamut and Delta E ≤ 2 color accuracy. For professionals who live by color grading and visual consistency, the fact that it’s Pantone and Calman Verified will likely be a big checkmark.

Another standout feature is the Nano Matte Panel. It significantly cuts down on glare, which might seem minor until you’re knee-deep in a 10-hour editing session. The inclusion of a built-in KVM switch is a thoughtful touch, especially for users toggling between Mac and PC setups—it streamlines the whole process.

One of the more forward-looking features of the PD2730S is its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It supports blazing-fast 40Gbps data transfer, provides up to 90W power delivery, and allows for multi-monitor daisy chaining. For those working in MacBook-driven setups or compact studio environments, that’s a real productivity boost.

BenQ also bundles in software tools like Display ColorTalk and Palette Master Ultimate. These help with intuitive calibration and ensuring color consistency across devices, which is particularly critical in fields like VFX, high-resolution photography, or cinematic video editing.

BenQ claims the PD2730S “bridges the gap between design imagination and execution,” and while that may sound lofty, the specs do make a strong case. If you’re a creator who prioritizes precision, consistency, and a smooth workflow, this could be a serious contender.

Pricing and Availability

The BenQ PD2730S is now available at an introductory price of INR 1,02,500. Interested buyers can find it on the BenQ e-Store, Amazon India, and a range of IT and electronics retailers nationwide.

PD2730S – Key Specifications

Screen Size: 27 inches

27 inches Resolution: 5K (5120 x 2880), 218 PPI

5K (5120 x 2880), 218 PPI Color Accuracy: 98% P3, Delta E ≤ 2, Pantone & Calman Verified

98% P3, Delta E ≤ 2, Pantone & Calman Verified Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 (90W PD, 40Gbps), USB-C, HDMI

Thunderbolt 4 (90W PD, 40Gbps), USB-C, HDMI Features: Nano Matte Panel, Built-in KVM Switch, Display ColorTalk, Palette Master Ultimate

Understanding BenQ Corporation

Operating under the philosophy of “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life,” BenQ Corporation focuses on enhancing user experiences through tech innovation. From lifestyle and business to healthcare and education, the company’s portfolio spans digital projectors, monitors, large-format interactive displays, and specialized lighting solutions.

The BenQ Group Overview

The BenQ Group comprises nearly 20 independently operated companies, employing over 100,000 people across 30+ countries. Each unit is a recognized leader in its domain, contributing to a vertically integrated model that allows for expansive reach across horizontal markets.

This synergy supports a robust value chain, covering everything from TFT-LCD panels and green energy solutions to IC design, advanced materials, and branded consumer tech. Despite the broad scope, the group maintains a focused commitment: creating sustainable, profitable businesses aligned with its core mission of enhancing life through quality and enjoyment.

Some notable members of the BenQ Group include AU Optronics Corporation, Qisda Corporation, Darfon Electronics, and BenQ Medical Technology Corp., among others.

So, is the PD2730S the perfect monitor for creative professionals? It might not be one-size-fits-all, but for many, it checks more boxes than most.