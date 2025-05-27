Is Consistent’s New Curved Monitor the Upgrade Your Desk Needs?

Consistent’s latest release, the 32-inch Curved LED Monitor Frameless, is making a bid to reshape workspaces and entertainment setups across India. Priced with an MRP of INR 31,999, it’s entering a crowded mid-range segment that already has its fair share of contenders. But with its promise of immersive visuals and sleek design, does it actually live up to expectations?

At first glance, the monitor’s 31.5-inch curved display is its headline feature. With a 3000R curvature, it’s meant to draw you in—whether you’re poring over spreadsheets or binge-watching a show after hours. According to Consistent, this curve isn’t just for show; it’s intended to add a touch of depth and engagement to everyday tasks. Paired with a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), the visual clarity seems reasonably sharp for this price range. One thing that might appeal to those who move around or share their screen often is the 178° wide viewing angle, which helps maintain image quality from various positions. It’s a thoughtful touch, even if not particularly groundbreaking.

What really stands out, visually speaking, is the frameless design. It’s minimal and modern—clearly geared toward those who value aesthetics as much as performance. Thick bezels have been banished in favor of clean lines that offer a more seamless viewing experience. Users get a choice between White Silver and Black finishes, which might help the monitor fit better into either a bright, airy home office or a more traditional workspace. It’s a small detail, sure, but one that reflects a growing trend: tech that looks as good as it functions.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystem, spoke to this intention. “We designed this monitor keeping today’s users in mind — people who want technology that looks good, works flawlessly, and fits seamlessly into their lives,” he said. “Whether you’re working from home, editing content, or watching a movie, this display is meant to elevate that experience. At Consistent, we’re committed to making accessible, and this launch reflects just that.” His comments make it clear the company is betting on a blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal to capture attention.

Physically, the monitor is manageable. It weighs in at 4.6 kg (net), which makes it light enough for easy installation or repositioning. The compact packaging (788 x 128 x 514 mm) supports that ease-of-setup claim. Built-in audio is handled by a pair of 2W speakers. They won’t replace your soundbar, but for casual tasks or quick Zoom calls, they might just be enough. There’s something to be said for that convenience—fewer cables, fewer peripherals.

On the connectivity front, you’re looking at the essentials: HDMI, VGA, and a headphone-out port. That mix keeps the monitor compatible with both newer laptops and older PCs, which is practical if not particularly forward-thinking. The inclusion of basic front-panel buttons (Auto, Menu, Up, Down, Power) makes manual adjustments fairly straightforward. And yes, Consistent includes the basics in the box—a power adapter, an HDMI cable, and a Quick Installation Guide, so you’re not left scrambling.

Power-wise, the monitor operates on a 12V=4A supply, which should strike a decent balance between efficiency and reliability for everyday use. It’s not a spec that screams innovation, but it suggests the product is built with routine, long-haul performance in mind.

Availability-wise, Consistent is leveraging its broad network of dealers and online platforms across India. With a listed MRP of INR 31,999, it positions itself firmly in the mid-range segment. It’s likely to appeal to users who are ready for an upgrade but aren’t quite ready to splurge on a high-end model.

A quick word about the brand itself: Consistent Infosystems has been around since 2011, originating from New Delhi. It has quietly built a solid reputation in India’s IT hardware and electronics scene, offering everything from computer accessories to home entertainment devices. In 2024, the company received accolades like “Fastest Growing Indian CCTV Brand” and an award for “Most Innovative Design Gaming Cabinet” from Digital Terminal. So, it’s not just dabbling—it’s firmly entrenched in this space.

The numbers back that up. With 24 branches spread across key Indian states, a catalog of over 400 products, and more than 100 service centers, they’re clearly scaling. They employ over 300 direct staff and support a channel network of 3,500+ partners. Reportedly, they serve more than 5 crore customers, and their export footprint spans nine countries. That level of infrastructure could matter a lot to consumers worried about post-purchase support.

All in all, Consistent’s new monitor checks a lot of boxes for a mid-tier upgrade: solid specs, modern design, and a brand with the muscle to back it up. Whether it’s the upgrade your desk absolutely needs? That might depend on what you’re replacing. But it certainly makes a compelling case.