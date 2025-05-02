Is Gaming the New Social Media for Indians? A $12.5 Billion Boom Says YES!

India’s digital landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, and it’s not just about endless scrolling through social feeds anymore. A new report from Lumikai, India’s leading interactive media and gaming VC fund, reveals a massive shift: Indians are flocking to interactive media, especially gaming, spending more time and even money than ever before. This isn’t just a trend; it’s a fundamental change in how Bharat engages digitally, fueling a colossal $12.5 billion new media market.

The report, “From Swipes to Stories: India’s Interactive Media Consumer Unlocked,” presented at WAVES 2025, paints a clear picture: emotion, mobile access, and a desire for connection are driving a uniquely Indian model of digital interaction. Forget passive consumption; the new Indian user is lean-forward, participating, and finding community in virtual worlds.

One of the most striking findings is the increasing diversity within the gaming community. The notion of gaming being a male-dominated حوزه (domain) is rapidly fading. The report shows a notable rise in women gamers, now making up 44% of the player base, a jump from 41% the previous year. This growing inclusivity is reshaping the interactive entertainment landscape across the country.

Crucially, this boom isn’t confined to major metropolitan areas. A significant 66% of Indian players hail from non-metro cities, highlighting the widespread adoption of interactive media deep within Bharat. This geographic spread firmly establishes India as a powerhouse for interactive entertainment beyond Tier 1 cities.

Regional differences also stand out. Users in South India show a higher propensity to pay for interactive media services, with 77% making payments compared to 51% in the North. The South also leads in time spent on interactive platforms (which include Instagram, music, and OTT services), clocking in 1.6 times the baseline usage, while the West is at 1.3 times, and the East and North are at 1 times.

While social media platforms like Instagram remain popular for general attention, the report delivers a powerful insight: gaming now commands significantly more time. On average, Indians spend 13 hours per week gaming, a substantial 30% increase since FY23 and nearly double the time spent on social platforms. This indicates a deeper level of engagement and immersion in gaming experiences. Interestingly, dating apps like Tinder feature as a top three entertainment app only in the North, suggesting unique regional digital habits.

The smartphone is undeniably the gateway to this interactive world, with a staggering 99% of users gaming on their mobile devices. Consoles and PCs remain niche, used by only 21-30% of users in any given region. However, this mobile-first approach comes with its own set of challenges, with data consumption, in-game advertisements, and hardware limitations being top concerns for users.

What drives Indians to spend so much time in games? The motivations are deeply human. Relaxation is the primary driver for 75% of players, followed by social connection at 51%, and self-expression at 45%. This places gaming squarely alongside traditional forms of emotional release and creative outlets like music and storytelling.

Converting free players into paying customers is a key aspect of the interactive media economy. The report notes that while only 32% of users make in-game purchases immediately after installing a game, this number jumps to a significant 56% within a week as users convert through microtransactions. What motivates these purchases? Unlocking new levels is a major draw for 50% of paying users, followed closely by improving performance (49%) and the desire for an ad-free experience (48%).

Salone Sehgal, Founder and Managing Partner at Lumikai, emphasized the evolution of the Indian user from a passive player to an active creator. She stated, “Interactivity has emerged as the core currency of engagement, and platforms that enable connection, competition, and expression will lead this next chapter.” The market’s growth to $12.5 billion in FY24 is a clear indicator of this shift, fueled by content in local languages, accessible microtransactions, and social gaming experiences that resonate with India’s diverse cultural fabric.

Aditya Deshpande, Vice President at Lumikai, highlighted the need for building sustainable and culturally relevant ecosystems. He stressed that successful models will be those where monetization aligns with user psychology, discovery is inherently social, and localization drives deeper engagement. For developers, this means optimizing for low-data usage and easy micro-transactional access.

This comprehensive report, based on a survey of nearly 3,000 mobile users across India, provides a crucial, data-backed look at the evolving behaviors and preferences shaping India’s interactive media boom. Building on previous annual publications, this latest edition reinforces that interactive media, with gaming at its forefront, is not just entertainment; it’s becoming a fundamental part of digital life in India, offering connection, expression, and new economic opportunities.