Is Honda’s New X-ADV the Ultimate Crossover for Indian Riders?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has just shaken things up in the premium two-wheeler segment with the introduction of the All-New X-ADV. It’s an ambitious machine—part adventure motorcycle, part maxi-scooter—and it’s clearly designed to carve out a niche of its own. Bookings are officially open at Honda’s BigWing dealerships nationwide, and deliveries are set to begin in June 2025. The X-ADV comes in at an ex-showroom price of ₹11.90 lakh (Gurugram).

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “At Honda, we consistently challenge traditional concepts in motorcycling. The X-ADV represents a fusion of thinking and design evolution. It’s a machine that blurs the lines between adventure riding and city travel. With its distinct look, adaptable performance, and advanced systems, the X-ADV is built for those who seek fresh riding experiences. We believe it will draw a new group of premium motorcycle enthusiasts in India.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI, added, “The X-ADV launch marks another point in our BigWing progression as we continue to broaden our premium motorcycle range. Combining adventure readiness with city mobility, the X-ADV allows for a journey on the wild side. For daily commutes or weekend trips, this crossover machine offers practicality and performance. We look forward to welcoming riders to explore this experience at our BigWing dealerships.”

Design and Features: Where Rugged Meets Refined

At first glance, the All-New Honda X-ADV looks like something you might spot in a sci-fi film—its angular, muscular bodywork signals adventure intent, but there’s a clear urban polish to it. The front is fitted with sharp dual LED headlights, flanked by high-visibility daytime running lights (DRLs) that double as turn indicators.

The design is clearly intentional. Honda has reshaped the seat for easier ground reach and added thicker urethane padding for those longer rides that test endurance. Beneath the seat, there’s a surprisingly roomy 22-litre storage space—roomy enough for a helmet or your everyday essentials. It even includes a USB Type-C port, which feels like a subtle nod to today’s connected lifestyle. Buyers can pick between two colors: Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black.

For the modern rider, a 5-inch full-color TFT display offers not just sharp visuals but customization options too. It integrates Honda’s RoadSync app, giving riders the ability to receive call and SMS notifications, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music and voice commands without taking their hands off the bars.

Performance & Engineering: More Than Just Looks

Underneath its sleek shell, the X-ADV is built tough. A tubular steel frame forms its backbone, with 41mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock that together promise a balanced, comfortable ride across varying conditions. It rolls on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wire-spoke wheels—good for a mix of tarmac and trails.

The braking setup includes dual front discs (296mm) with four-piston calipers and a single rear disc (240mm) with a one-piston caliper. And yes, there’s dual-channel ABS to keep things under control.

Powering it all is a 745cc liquid-cooled SOHC 8-valve parallel-twin engine that leans into the low-to-mid RPM range—ideal for city commutes but equally capable when the road turns rugged. It delivers 43.1 kW at 6,750 RPM and a solid 69 Nm of torque at 4,750 RPM. The engine is paired with Honda’s sophisticated Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which manages gear shifts seamlessly.

Throttle response is governed by ride-by-wire tech, giving access to four preset modes: Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel. Each adjusts power delivery, engine braking, and traction control to suit the moment. There’s even a customizable User mode. Features like Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and cruise control round out the rider aids.

Price & Availability: Premium, But Purposeful

At ₹11.90 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram), the X-ADV positions itself squarely in the premium bracket. It’s available exclusively through BigWing dealerships, and bookings are already live. Deliveries are expected to roll out starting June 2025. For those who prefer digital convenience, the scooter can also be reserved via Honda BigWing India’s official website.

So, is the Honda X-ADV the ultimate crossover for Indian riders? It’s definitely an intriguing option. Whether you’re navigating city traffic or heading out for a weekend trail, this machine seems to promise a little bit of everything—and perhaps, that’s exactly what makes it stand out.