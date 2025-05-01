Is Hyundai’s New 7-Seater Creta Grand the Mahindra XUV700 Killer Families Have Been Waiting For?

Hyundai is set to introduce a new 7-seater SUV, the Creta Grand, in India, aiming to challenge the Mahindra XUV700 in the competitive three-row SUV segment. This strategic move capitalizes on the Creta’s strong market presence, having sold over 1.2 million units since its 2015 debut

Design and Dimensions

The Creta Grand is expected to feature an extended wheelbase to accommodate the third row, differentiating it from the standard 5-seater Creta. While specific dimensions are yet to be disclosed, the design will likely align with Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ philosophy, emphasizing a bold front grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a sculpted body.​

Powertrain Options

Hyundai plans to offer the Creta Grand with a 2.0-liter petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine, both paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. These engines are designed to balance performance and fuel efficiency, catering to diverse consumer preferences.​

Interior and Features

Inside, the Creta Grand will provide seating for seven, with the third row suitable for children or short trips. The cabin is expected to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car technology. Safety features will likely encompass six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera.​

Market Positioning and Pricing

Positioned above the standard Creta, the Creta Grand is anticipated to start around ₹15 lakh, extending up to ₹21 lakh for higher trims . This pricing strategy aims to offer a more affordable alternative to the Mahindra XUV700, which starts at ₹13.99 lakh but can exceed ₹24 lakh for top variants.​

Competitive Landscape

The Creta Grand enters a segment dominated by models like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus. While the XUV700 offers powerful engine options and advanced features, the Creta Grand focuses on delivering a balanced package of performance, comfort, and technology at a competitive price point.

Consumer Expectations

Hyundai’s reputation for reliability and after-sales service positions the Creta Grand as a compelling choice for families seeking a spacious and feature-rich SUV. The introduction of this model reflects Hyundai’s commitment to addressing diverse consumer needs in the Indian market.​

The upcoming Hyundai Creta Grand represents a strategic expansion of Hyundai’s SUV lineup in India, aiming to capture a significant share of the growing three-row SUV segment. By leveraging the Creta’s established brand equity and offering a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features, Hyundai is poised to present a formidable competitor to the Mahindra XUV700.​