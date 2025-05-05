Is India the Next Gaming Superpower? Zupee’s Bold Claim at WAVES Summit 2025

Can India’s vibrant cultural heritage and growing tech-savvy population position it as the next global gaming hub? Zupee certainly believes so, as the leading skill-based gaming platform took center stage at the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, highlighting India’s rapidly evolving gaming narrative.

At the heart of the discussion was Ravi Shankar Jha, Zupee’s Director of Public Policy, who spoke passionately about India’s gaming potential. Jha emphasized Zupee’s vision of creating culturally relevant digital experiences, reflecting India’s rich heritage of games and storytelling.

“India has always been a land filled with captivating games and extraordinary stories,” Jha stated enthusiastically. “Our mission at Zupee has been clear from day one: we aim to bring these culturally vibrant games to the masses. With proper support, India’s talented developers can certainly create games that resonate not just domestically, but internationally.”

The WAVES Summit, attended by industry leaders and gaming enthusiasts, marked a significant moment for India’s gaming sector. The event underscored the growing recognition of India’s digital entertainment capabilities, with experts predicting substantial growth and global recognition for Indian-made games in the coming years.

A key highlight of the summit was the Indian government’s launch of the ‘Create in India Challenge’. This initiative invites young and innovative developers to create original games deeply rooted in Indian themes. The challenge mirrors Zupee’s efforts to promote local narratives through digital gaming, reinforcing a collective commitment to put Indian culture firmly on the global gaming map.

Zupee has already made considerable strides with its successful skill-based offerings like Online Skill-Based Ludo, a modern digital adaptation of the traditional Indian board game. The popularity of these culturally resonant games among millions of users nationwide exemplifies how traditional Indian games can find new life and widespread popularity through digital innovation.

According to Jha, these successes demonstrate the appetite among Indian audiences for familiar yet digitally engaging experiences. He shared insights from Zupee’s journey, revealing that the company’s user base has grown significantly due to the relatability and ease of access provided by mobile gaming platforms.

The WAVES Summit 2025 also addressed the broader impact of gaming on India’s digital economy. Skill-based gaming, as emphasized by Jha, not only serves as entertainment but also facilitates meaningful engagement, skill enhancement, and strategic thinking among users. Zupee’s approach combines entertainment with education, thereby elevating gaming beyond mere pastime into a productive and enriching activity.

Jha further noted the economic implications, highlighting the considerable employment opportunities the burgeoning gaming industry could generate. “The growth of gaming platforms like Zupee can boost economic activity, drive digital skill enhancement, and foster a dynamic ecosystem supporting developers, marketers, content creators, and more,” Jha pointed out.

Moreover, the success of platforms like Zupee showcases the global potential of India’s gaming content. With mobile gaming rapidly expanding, India is positioned uniquely due to its massive young population, smartphone penetration, and cultural wealth. These factors collectively set the stage for India to dominate the gaming narrative internationally.

The WAVES Summit further stressed collaborative efforts between private enterprises and government bodies as crucial for amplifying India’s global gaming influence. The alignment between the government’s ‘Create in India Challenge’ and Zupee’s mission to popularize local games illustrates the synergies that can accelerate India’s rise as a global gaming powerhouse.

Personal anecdotes from gamers at the summit emphasized the emotional connection players develop with culturally resonant games. This emotional bond, Jha reiterated, is central to Zupee’s strategy. By tapping into nostalgia and cultural pride, Zupee continues to create compelling gaming experiences that attract widespread and dedicated engagement.

As Zupee moves forward, it remains dedicated to fostering homegrown innovation, supporting Indian game developers, and broadening the horizons for culturally immersive digital entertainment. If the enthusiasm at WAVES Summit 2025 is any indicator, India’s gaming scene is not just growing—it is on the brink of becoming a global phenomenon.