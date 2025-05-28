Is Infinix Shaking Up India’s Gaming Scene with True Rippers and the GT 30 Pro?

In a strategic move aimed at reshaping India’s rapidly growing gaming landscape, Infinix India, a leading smartphone brand, has entered into a landmark partnership with True Rippers, one of India’s premier Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports teams. This collaboration marks Infinix’s first global entry into the Esports domain, rebranding the team as the Infinix True Rippers. The initiative highlights Infinix’s commitment to nurturing Esports in India and empowering the next generation of competitive gamers.

Strategic Alliance to Boost Esports

This partnership underscores Infinix’s dedication to India’s burgeoning gaming and Esports industries. Complementing grassroots initiatives like the GT Powerplay Tournament, this alliance is geared toward providing direct support to India’s elite BGMI athletes, strengthening the brand’s ties with India’s growing gamer community.

The timing of this collaboration is particularly significant, coming just ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the GT 30 Pro, an Esports-centric smartphone set to debut on June 3. Designed specifically for competitive gamers, the GT 30 Pro features 120 FPS support officially certified by BGMI Krafton. The phone also introduces dual gaming shoulder triggers, a segment-first innovation designed to offer gamers a tangible competitive advantage.

Commitment to Gaming Revolution

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, emphasized the company’s active role in the gaming revolution. Kapoor described teams like True Rippers as central to India’s expanding Esports culture, highlighting that gaming is not merely entertainment but a significant aspiration for young Indians seeking recognition and identity. Kapoor stated, “We are proud to be among the first brands actively supporting aspiring Esports athletes through innovative products and initiatives like the GT 30 Pro.”

Kapoor views this collaboration as part of building a performance-driven ecosystem that inspires and empowers gamers. He recognized True Rippers’ competitive spirit and strong community presence as perfectly aligned with Infinix’s vision.

Competing at the Highest Level

Currently, Infinix True Rippers are participating in the prestigious BGMI Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 organized by Krafton, an invite-only tournament featuring India’s top teams. The upcoming grand finale will be hosted in New Delhi. The team, fresh from a commendable sixth-place finish at the BGMI India Series (BGIS) in Kolkata, enters the event in peak form.

Throughout the year, True Rippers will collaborate with Infinix on co-creation initiatives, especially centered around the GT series and other high-performance gaming smartphones.

Beyond Gameplay: Community and Content

Yashwanth AR, CEO of True Rippers, highlighted the team’s commitment not just to assembling an elite gaming roster but also to engaging their young audience through innovative storytelling and meaningful content beyond gameplay. Yashwanth expressed excitement about partnering with Infinix, noting the shared vision for modern narratives and excellence in performance. He described the partnership as redefining traditional brand engagements, setting new standards for content-driven collaborations.

Meet the Team

The current Infinix True Rippers BGMI lineup includes:

Gunjan Thakur (Jelly)

Swaraj Singh (KioLmao)

Ngurang Takar (Ninzae)

Samuel Nabam (SAM)

India’s Gaming Boom

India is among the fastest-growing gaming markets globally. In 2023, India recorded over 454 million gamers, expected to surpass 730 million by 2028. According to Niko Partners, more than 65% of these gamers engage in Esports through playing, viewing, or competing, with BGMI being a major contributor. The recent BGIS 2025 tournament saw peak concurrent viewership of 485,132 and amassed over 9.4 million watch hours, underlining the vast potential for this partnership to effectively engage India’s gaming community.

With True Rippers’ proven competitive skill and Infinix’s commitment to empowering gamers, Infinix True Rippers stands poised to become a significant force at the nexus of technology, competitive performance, and community-driven gaming culture in India.