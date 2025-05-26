Is iQOO’s New Neo 10 the Ultimate Performance Smartphone?

iQOO is back at it again, this time with the Neo 10—a smartphone that’s already creating a buzz for packing in serious horsepower and fresh features. It’s clearly geared toward young professionals and performance-first users, and, on paper at least, it looks like iQOO’s aiming to raise the bar for what mid-to-premium phones can offer.

Power and Performance Redefined

Let’s start with the heart of the device. The iQOO Neo 10 debuts India’s first Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, which is built on a 4nm TSMC process. That alone suggests this phone isn’t here to mess around. iQOO claims a 31% jump in CPU performance and a whopping 49% boost in GPU capabilities over the previous generation. They even go so far as to say the GPU stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Snapdragon 8 Elite—which, if true, means the Neo 10 could rival its own flagship sibling, the iQOO 13.

Benchmarks tell a similar story. With an AnTuTu score topping 2.42 million, the Neo 10 positions itself as a leader in its class. It’s backed by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and fast UFS 4.1 storage, which translates into super snappy performance. iQOO claims that on the 16GB variant, you can have up to 52 apps running in the background without any hiccups. Sounds ambitious, but impressive if it holds up.

Supercomputing Chip Q1: Gaming Gets Serious

To complement the Snapdragon core, iQOO throws in their Supercomputing Chip Q1. It’s designed to smooth out frame drops, enhance image rendering, and trim latency—especially during gaming. It also supports MEMC, which bumps 30 FPS video to 60 FPS for a more fluid watch.

You also get Game Super Resolution and 144 FPS Game Frame Interpolation, which should make fast-paced games feel crisper. And with features like a real-time FPS meter and a rapid 3000 Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate, it’s clear the Neo 10 is built with gamers in mind.

A Battery That Keeps Going

Despite being just 8.09mm thick, the Neo 10 houses a huge 7000mAh Silicon BlueVolt Battery. That makes it one of the slimmest phones with such a large cell. iQOO says it can last up to 24 hours on a full charge, which sounds about right for moderate to heavy users.

Charging is equally speedy. The 120W FlashCharge tech gets you from 1% to 50% in just 19 minutes, and a full charge in 36 minutes. It also supports bypass charging, a neat feature that powers the phone directly from the charger during intense gaming sessions to reduce heat and preserve battery health.

Immersive Display and Standout Design

The front of the phone is dominated by a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at 144Hz. Whether you’re gaming, scrolling, or streaming, everything looks smooth and vivid. And with a peak brightness of 5500 nits, sunlight visibility shouldn’t be an issue. Audio isn’t an afterthought either, with dual stereo speakers adding a layer of immersion.

Design-wise, the Neo 10 comes in Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red. The latter stands out with a dual-tone pixel design inspired by racetrack aesthetics. There’s even an IP65 rating, so it’s protected against dust and light splashes—always a welcome touch.

Camera: Capable and Versatile

On the camera front, you get a 50MP Sony sensor with Optical Image Stabilization as the primary shooter, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is a sharp 32MP unit that can shoot 4K at 60 FPS, which is pretty rare in this price segment.

Super Night Mode is there for low-light photography, and Portrait Mode lets you play around with focal lengths to get that DSLR-style bokeh. While it’s not trying to be a camera-first phone, it does more than enough for everyday photography and social-ready content.

Smarts and Software

The Neo 10 runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and iQOO is committing to 3 years of Android updates along with 4 years of security patches. According to the brand, internal tests suggest the phone should maintain a smooth user experience for up to 60 months.

There’s a host of AI tools built in, too. AI Image Expander, Live Cutout, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Erase all bring some genuinely useful editing features to the table. Other productivity-focused tools like AI Super Documents, Live Text, AI Call Translation, and AI Note Assist round out the suite. It’s quite a bit of AI integration, though how much you use it will probably depend on your habits.

Pricing and Availability

The iQOO Neo 10 is open for pre-booking and will officially go on sale from June 3rd. Prices start at INR 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. You can grab it on Amazon.in or through the official iQOO e-store.

Also worth noting: the Neo 10 is part of iQOO’s “Make in India” initiative, with manufacturing happening at vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

Final Thoughts

So, is the iQOO Neo 10 the ultimate performance smartphone? Well, it’s certainly making a compelling case. Between the powerhouse chipset, massive battery, gamer-focused features, and a display that punches above its weight, there’s a lot here to get excited about—especially at this price point. It’s not perfect, of course, but for performance seekers, it could be a standout option in 2025.