Is OnePlus’ May Sale the Best Time to Upgrade? Here’s What You Need to Know

If you’ve been eyeing a new OnePlus device, this might be the perfect time to hit “Buy.” The OnePlus Summer Sale 2025 is officially live, kicking off on May 1, offering massive discounts on their most coveted devices—from flagship phones to high-tech wearables and tablets. The sale spans across various platforms, including OnePlus’ official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and mainline stores like Reliance Digital and Croma. So, is it worth it to jump in? Let’s break down everything you need to know to make the most of these offers.

OnePlus 13 Series: The Flagship Experience at a Discount

The OnePlus 13 and 13R are the stars of the OnePlus 13 Series. If you’re someone who craves top-tier performance with cutting-edge AI technology and flagship-level features, these phones won’t disappoint. The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and its 6,000mAh battery ensures you can binge-watch, game, and scroll without worrying about running out of juice. Plus, the 50MP triple-camera system promises stunning photos thanks to its advanced features like Dual Exposure Algorithm and Clear Burst.

For those looking to save a bit more, the OnePlus 13R still packs a punch with similar performance, but at a more budget-friendly price. You can score up to INR 3,000 off the OnePlus 13 and INR 2,000 off the 13R (16GB + 512GB variant) during the sale. On top of that, instant bank discounts of up to INR 5,000 on the 13 and INR 3,000 on the 13R make these devices even more appealing. If you’re looking for a longer-term commitment, the Easy Upgrades Program allows you to pay only 65% of the price with a guaranteed 35% buyback within 24 months.

Additionally, between May 11 and 31, buyers can avail exchange bonuses of up to INR 7,000 for the OnePlus 13 and INR 4,000 for the OnePlus 13R at mainline stores. The discounts don’t stop there—customers can also enjoy no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

OnePlus Nord: The Affordable Powerhouse

The OnePlus Nord 4 brings flagship-level specs without the premium price tag. Sporting the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP camera, and an impressive 5,500mAh battery, this phone delivers a smooth performance for both work and play. The sale offers a discount of up to INR 500 and an additional INR 4,500 off with select bank cards. If you need a device with fast charging, the 100W SUPERVOOC tech will have you fully charged in just 28 minutes.

For fans of the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite are also part of the May sale. The CE4 comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 5500mAh battery, and a smooth 100W SUPERVOOC charging experience, while the CE4 Lite maintains a sleek design with a smooth user experience for everyday use. Instant bank discounts of up to INR 2,000 and no-cost EMI options are available for both models.

OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad Go: Tablets That Work as Hard as You

Tablets have come a long way, and OnePlus is making a strong case with their latest offerings. The OnePlus Pad 2 is a powerhouse designed for professionals and creators on the go. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, a 12.1-inch 3K display, and six stereo speakers, it’s perfect for both entertainment and productivity. The sale knocks INR 3,000 off the price of the Pad 2, along with up to INR 1,500 in exchange bonuses and additional student discounts of INR 1,500.

On the more affordable end, the OnePlus Pad Go packs impressive features with Dolby Atmos support and a 6,000mAh battery. Available in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions, it comes with discounts up to INR 2,000, making it an enticing option for those who need a solid tablet for work or leisure. Students also get an extra INR 1,000 off.

Audio Lovers Rejoice: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More

If you’re an audio enthusiast, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are a must-have. These earbuds feature Steady Connect for better Bluetooth reliability, and they offer advanced AI capabilities when paired with the OnePlus 13 series. You can get up to INR 1,000 off these premium buds during the sale, with even more discounts available for Red Cable Club members.

For a more budget-friendly option, the OnePlus Buds 3 provide balanced sound with a dual-driver system and a remarkable 7 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge. Expect up to INR 900 off, along with instant bank discounts.

OnePlus Watches: Fitness and Style in One

For those interested in wearable tech, OnePlus has stepped up its game with the OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R. The OnePlus Watch 2 offers up to 100 hours of battery life in full smart mode, and it’s powered by the latest Wear OS by Google. Whether you need it for fitness tracking or style, the OnePlus Watch 2 is a reliable companion. During the sale, you can save INR 3,000, along with additional discounts for select bank cards.

The OnePlus Watch 2R, perfect for fitness enthusiasts, offers a sleek design and a 100-hour battery life. You can grab this model with an INR 2,000 bank discount.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss the OnePlus Summer Sale

The OnePlus Summer Sale 2025 is an event that promises unbeatable value, especially if you’ve been looking to upgrade your smartphone, tablet, or wearable tech. With discounts that can go up to INR 7,000 and additional bank discounts, the sale provides an opportunity to snag premium devices without breaking the bank. Plus, the availability of no-cost EMI options, exchange bonuses, and student discounts makes these offers even more accessible.

Whether you’re a OnePlus loyalist or just someone seeking high-quality tech at competitive prices, this sale is the best time to upgrade your device. The clock is ticking, so make sure to act fast before these offers disappear!