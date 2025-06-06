Is OPPO Silently Leading the Charge in Sustainable Tech?

OPPO, the global technology brand, has just released its 2024 Sustainability Report, and there’s a lot to unpack. Among the biggest headlines? The company hit peak carbon emissions back in 2022—a full two years ahead of its original target. And while that might sound like just another corporate milestone, it actually signals something deeper: OPPO might be quietly becoming one of the tech world’s more serious players in environmental responsibility.

New Delhi, India – Now in its fifth edition, OPPO’s annual Sustainability Report was published on June 6, 2025, coinciding with the 54th World Environment Day. The document maps out the company’s growing commitment across five broad pillars: virtuous innovation, environmental protection, ecosystem engagement, operations and compliance, and employee care. It’s a sweeping approach that moves well beyond emissions and digs into what it means to be a responsible, global corporate citizen.

One of the more striking revelations? OPPO not only hit its carbon peak early, but also reported a 3.2% year-on-year drop in Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2024. To put that in more relatable terms, it’s the same as what about 514,320 mature trees could absorb in a year. Even more encouraging, the brand made headway in its supply chain as well, cutting Scope 3 emissions by 9.3% compared to the year before.

Sustainability, for OPPO, isn’t just about emissions though. In 2024, they overhauled their packaging design across the entire smartphone lineup. The changes, while seemingly small, add up—a lighter packaging format that cuts paper use by 10 tons per million units. That’s roughly equivalent to saving around 200 trees. Even better, they’ve started using recycled materials made from sugarcane and bamboo residues, nudging out traditional paper components. And in terms of product longevity, OPPO has introduced designs like the 360-degree Damage-proof Armor Body in devices like the OPPO A3 Pro—clearly a push toward durability and waste reduction.

Then there’s the work being done outside the factory walls. In India, where electronic waste is a growing concern, OPPO teamed up with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to launch the ‘Generation Green’ campaign. Initially focused on awareness, the program has grown into something far more hands-on. Over 10 lakh (or 1 million) college students across 476 institutions took part. Around 5,000 interns were chosen as “changemakers,” driving real-world sustainability efforts—from e-waste art projects to Green Day celebrations. Together, they helped collect more than 10,339 kg of e-waste. It’s a small but very real example of what community-based action can achieve.

Water conservation is another area OPPO has been quietly working on. Across its sites in India and Dongguan, China, the company managed to recycle and reuse over 76,000 tonnes of water. That’s not a flashy number, but in an industry known for heavy water use, it’s worth noting.

Outside of environmental metrics, OPPO’s report highlights broader social contributions. In 2024 alone, it donated over $62.6 million USD to public welfare and social causes around the world. These funds supported efforts in education, sports, culture, and more. A standout initiative was a partnership with UNESCO, where OPPO contributed 1,000 tablets to support youth in Asia and Africa as part of the “Youth Coding Initiative.”

On the tech front, OPPO hasn’t slowed down either. With a portfolio of over 113,000 patent applications—91% of which are invention patents—they’re still very much invested in innovation. In fact, 2024 saw the rollout of AI features across their entire smartphone range, with over 100 AI tools reaching 50 million users globally. These aren’t just gimmicks either. Some of the AI-driven functions were created with accessibility in mind—like real-time speech-to-text, magnification, and adaptive color tools for users with hearing or vision impairments.

So, is OPPO leading the sustainability charge? Maybe not in the loudest way. But the results suggest a quiet, steady kind of leadership—the kind that builds over time, through consistent action and a broad understanding of responsibility. Their 2024 Sustainability Report makes a compelling case that OPPO is trying to be more than just a tech company. They’re working on being a good one.