Is Panasonic’s 2025 TV Lineup the Ultimate Choice for Gamers and Movie Enthusiasts?

Panasonic has officially completed its 2025 TV lineup, introducing a range of mid-range OLED and LCD models that aim to deliver premium features at more accessible prices. This expansion includes the Z90B and Z80B OLEDs, as well as the W85B and W80A QLEDs, complementing the previously announced flagship Z95B OLED and W95B Mini LED TVs.

OLED Models: Z90B and Z80B

The Z90B OLED series is available in 42″, 48″, 55″, 65″, and 77″ sizes. It features Panasonic’s Master OLED Pro panel and is powered by the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II. The Z90B supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, and includes gaming features like 4K at 144Hz, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-SYNC, VRR, and ALLM. Audio is enhanced with a built-in 30W subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support.

The Z80B serves as the entry-level OLED option, offered in 48″, 55″, and 65″ sizes. It utilizes the HCX Processor and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Gaming features include 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Audio is delivered through Panasonic Surround Sound Pro with Dolby Atmos.

QLED Models: W85B and W80A

The W85B QLED series comes in 43″, 50″, 55″, and 65″ sizes. It employs a 120Hz panel and is powered by the HCX Processor. The W85B supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, and includes gaming features such as 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. It runs on Fire OS, providing access to a wide range of streaming services.

The W80A, continuing from the 2024 lineup, is available in the same sizes as the W85B. It features a 60Hz panel and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Gaming features include 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Like the W85B, it operates on Fire OS.

Flagship Models: Z95B OLED and W95B Mini LED

The Z95B OLED series, unveiled earlier at CES 2025, is available in 55″, 65″, and 77″ sizes. It features LG Display’s Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, offering a 40% improvement in light efficiency. The Z95B supports Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail and includes a redesigned 360° Soundscape Pro audio system tuned by Technics.

The W95B Mini LED series is offered in 55″, 65″, 75″, and 85″ sizes. It boasts enhanced contrast and color accuracy through refined double area control and Hybrid Tone Mapping. The W95B supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and includes gaming features like 4K at 144Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium. It also runs on Fire OS, providing a seamless smart TV experience.

Panasonic’s 2025 TV lineup offers a diverse range of options, from high-end OLEDs to more affordable QLEDs, all equipped with advanced features catering to both cinephiles and gamers. With the integration of Fire OS across the lineup, users can expect a comprehensive smart TV experience.