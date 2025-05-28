Is realme’s GT 7 Series the Ultimate Flagship Killer for 2025?

realme, a leading smartphone brand among Indian youth, officially launched its highly anticipated realme GT 7 Series in India on May 27, 2025, aligning with its global debut in Paris. The series aims to redefine the flagship smartphone experience for Indian consumers, boasting industry-first features and significant performance upgrades.

A key highlight is the realme GT 7 Dream Edition, developed in collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One Team, marking the first smartphone co-branded with AMF1.

“With the realme GT 7 Series, we’re redefining what it means to be a flagship killer in 2025,” said a realme spokesperson. “It’s about delivering a complete experience that blends power, intelligence, and craftsmanship in ways today’s youth aspire to.” Innovations such as AI Planner and IceSense Graphene cooling underscore realme’s commitment to innovation.

MediaTek’s Director of Marketing, Anuj Sidharth, noted, “Our collaboration with realme on the GT 7 highlights our shared goal of bringing flagship innovation closer to Indian consumers.” The GT 7 debuts India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, built on a 4nm TSMC process, featuring Cortex X4 cores and an Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU.

Power and Efficiency: realme GT 7

Designed for performance, the realme GT 7 features a robust 7000mAh “Titan Battery,” with 120W Ultra Charge technology capable of a 50% charge in just 14 minutes. It’s the first smartphone globally to earn TÜV Rheinland 5-Star Battery Certification.

For thermal management, the phone features the innovative IceSense Graphene back panel, ensuring a cool, comfortable grip even during extended use in India’s warm climate.

The realme GT 7 includes a “AI Planner,” an intuitive task manager activated with a double tap, designed for enhanced productivity. For photography enthusiasts, its Sony IMX 906-powered “AI Travel Snap Camera” offers a pioneering 4K Underwater Video Mode, AI glare removal, Dolby Vision, and supports 8K recording at 30fps.

Available Variants: • 8GB+256GB: ₹34,999 • 12GB+256GB: ₹37,999 • 12GB+512GB: ₹41,999

Pre-bookings were open from May 27 to May 30, with sales starting May 30, 2025. Customers benefit from bank offers, exchange deals, and 1-year screen damage protection.

realme GT 7 Dream Edition: Exclusive Luxury

The realme GT 7 Dream Edition, co-created with Aston Martin Formula One Team, features a premium Aston Martin Racing Green finish, aerodynamic design, and an exclusive collector’s box. The Dream Edition (16GB+512GB) is priced at ₹49,999, available from June 13, 2025, with offers including 12-month no-cost EMI and additional screen protection.

realme GT 7T: Affordable Flagship

The GT 7T offers flagship features with affordability, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400-MAX chipset. Like its sibling, it includes a 7000mAh battery with 120W Ultra Charge, IceSense Graphene, and AI Planner.

Variants: • 8GB+256GB: ₹28,999 • 12GB+256GB: ₹31,999 • 12GB+512GB: ₹35,999

Sales for GT 7T began May 30, 2025, with attractive online and offline offers, including a realme Buds T110 gift.

AI Integration with Google Gemini

The realme GT 7 Series is the first to integrate Gemini AI, Google’s multimodal AI, enhancing user experience with features like AI Translator, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Tools 2.0.

realme Buds Air 7 Pro: Next-Gen Audio

Launching alongside the GT 7 series, realme Buds Air 7 Pro integrate Gemini AI Assistant, featuring live voice translation, interpreter mode, and 53dB ANC with Hi-Res Audio certification. Available in Glory Beige, Fiery Red, Racing Green, and Metallic Grey, starting at ₹4,999.

Sales for Buds Air 7 Pro commenced on May 30, 2025, with exclusive online offers on select variants.

realme’s latest launches aim to reshape India’s flagship market, offering innovative technology, premium design, and accessible luxury.