Is Realme’s New C73 5G the Ultimate Battery Champion Under ₹10,000?

Realme, a favorite among India’s youth, is all set to broaden its lineup with two fresh launches on June 6, 2025. The realme C73 5G smartphone and realme Buds T200x earbuds are making their debut, promising solid performance and modern features—especially for budget-conscious buyers.

The realme C73 5G: A Powerhouse for the Masses?

Branded as “India Ka Battery Champion Under ₹10K,” the realme C73 5G stakes its claim on long-lasting battery life. It houses a sizable 6000mAh battery, paired with 15W charging support. This combo is clearly designed to keep users going well beyond the usual day—catering to those who are always online, scrolling, watching, or gaming.

To give you an idea of its endurance, Realme claims the C73 5G can manage:

Up to 46.6 hours of calls

Around 17.9 hours of Instagram scrolling

About 15.7 hours of YouTube streaming

Nearly 13.3 hours of Candy Crush Saga playtime

There’s also a neat trick here—5W reverse charging. That means this phone can double as a power bank for other devices when you’re out and about. Despite packing such a big battery, the C73 5G keeps things sleek with a slim 7.94mm body, balancing bulk and style.

Under the hood, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It’s built to offer smooth performance and reliable 5G connectivity, which is a must these days. Storage-wise, you get a comfortable 128GB to store apps, photos, and videos. The 120Hz eye comfort display aims to provide a fluid and easy-on-the-eyes viewing experience—something you’ll appreciate during long binge sessions.

Durability hasn’t been overlooked either. The phone carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it can handle dust and splashes with ease. Plus, it boasts military-grade shock protection, making it more resilient against everyday bumps and drops. For audio lovers, the 300% Ultra Volume Mode promises loud and clear sound even in noisy environments.

The realme C73 5G looks to be a strong player in the under ₹10,000 category. Pricing starts at ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB version is priced at ₹11,499, but there’s a ₹500 credit card discount that effectively brings it down to ₹10,999. You can pick it up in Jade Green, Crystal Purple, or Onyx Black.

Availability details:

Online (Flipkart & realme.com): June 2 onwards (only the 4GB+128GB variant with offers)

Mainline Retail: June 6 (both variants)

The 4GB+64GB variant at ₹9,999 will be available across realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores starting June 6.

realme Buds T200x: Immersive Sound, Anytime, Anywhere

Alongside the smartphone, realme is introducing the Buds T200x earbuds, which aim to deliver a rich audio experience. They sport 12.4mm dynamic drivers that promise deep bass and crisp sound clarity.

Connectivity is boosted by Bluetooth 5.4 technology, ensuring stable connections within roughly 10 meters. They also support Google Fast Pair for Android users, which makes connecting effortless and fast. Designed for comfort and durability, the earbuds carry an IP55 rating—so they can handle dust and low-pressure water jets.

Battery-wise, the Buds T200x impress with up to 48 hours of total playback time when you include the charging case. They also feature intuitive touch controls for managing music, calls, and toggling between noise cancellation and transparency modes.

Availability details:

Colors: Moonlight White, Frost Blue, Pure Black

MOP: ₹1,599

Launch Offer: ₹200 bank offer reduces the effective price to ₹1,399

Sale Date: June 6, 2025

Available at realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores.

With these launches, Realme clearly aims to offer strong value—balancing advanced features and performance with budget-friendly pricing. It seems they’re doubling down on what Indian consumers want: reliable battery life, decent performance, and a touch of durability.

For more info, check out Realme’s official website and social channels.