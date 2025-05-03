News

Is the 2025 Asus ROG Laptop Lineup the Ultimate Gaming Upgrade? Here’s What You Need to Know

Asus has unveiled its 2025 ROG gaming laptop lineup in India, featuring the Strix, Zephyrus, and Flow series. These laptops are equipped with the latest Intel and AMD processors, NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs, and AI-enhanced features. The lineup caters to a range of users, from professional gamers to creative professionals.

ROG Strix Series: Performance-Oriented Gaming

The ROG Strix series is designed for gamers seeking high performance. The Strix G16 (2025) comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. It features a 16-inch 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula display, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Advanced cooling technologies, including a vapor chamber and Tri-Fan system, ensure sustained performance during intense gaming sessions.

The Strix SCAR 16 and 18 models offer even more power, with options for NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPUs and up to 64GB DDR5 RAM. These laptops feature AniMe Vision displays for customizable lid animations and ROG Nebula HDR displays with 240Hz refresh rates.

ROG Zephyrus Series: Sleek and Powerful

The Zephyrus G14 (2025) is tailored for creative professionals, featuring an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU. It boasts a 14-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and weighs just 1.57 kg.

The Zephyrus G16 (2025) offers a balance of portability and performance, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor and up to an NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU. Its 16-inch 2.5K OLED display supports a 240Hz refresh rate, and the laptop weighs under 2 kg.

ROG Flow Z13: Versatile 2-in-1 Gaming

The ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is a 2-in-1 device powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with integrated Radeon 8060S graphics. It features a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen with a 180Hz refresh rate, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The detachable RGB keyboard and support for quad-channel memory make it a flexible option for gamers and creators on the go.

Pricing and Availability

  • ROG Flow Z13 (2025): Starts at ₹1,99,990
  • ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025): Starts at ₹2,79,990
  • ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025): Starts at ₹3,59,990
  • ROG Strix SCAR 16 (2025): Starts at ₹3,79,990
  • ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2025): Starts at ₹4,49,990

Pre-orders are available through the Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorized retailers. Launch offers include a two-year extended warranty, three years of local damage protection, and a premium ROG gaming backpack.

You Might also Like