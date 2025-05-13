Is the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift the Best Hatchback Yet? Here’s What Each Variant Offers

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the 2025 Altroz facelift, marking the first significant update to its premium hatchback since its debut in 2020. Set to launch on May 22, 2025, the refreshed Altroz introduces notable design changes, enhanced interiors, and a restructured variant lineup. With five distinct trims—Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished Plus S—Tata aims to cater to a broad spectrum of buyers. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what each variant offer:

Smart Variant

The entry-level Smart variant sets a strong foundation with essential features:

Exterior : Projector headlights, LED taillights, and flush-type door handles.

: Projector headlights, LED taillights, and flush-type door handles. Interior : Digital steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo and 90-degree opening doors for easy access.

: Digital steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo and 90-degree opening doors for easy access. Safety: Equipped with six airbags and Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ensuring a secure driving experience.

Pure Variant

Building upon the Smart trim, the Pure variant adds comfort and convenience features:

Exterior : LED headlights and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

: LED headlights and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). Interior : Height-adjustable driver’s seat and auto air conditioning.

: Height-adjustable driver’s seat and auto air conditioning. Infotainment : 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rearview camera.

: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rearview camera. Additional Features: Cruise control and an optional voice-assisted single-pane sunroof.

Creative Variant

The Creative trim introduces advanced technology and aesthetic enhancements:

Exterior : LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and 16-inch steel wheels with stylized dual-tone covers.

: LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and 16-inch steel wheels with stylized dual-tone covers. Interior : Ambient lighting and push-button start/stop functionality.

: Ambient lighting and push-button start/stop functionality. Infotainment : 10.25-inch touchscreen display and a 360-degree camera system.

: 10.25-inch touchscreen display and a 360-degree camera system. Comfort: Rear AC vents and an optional voice-assisted single-pane sunroof.

Accomplished S Variant

Positioned as a higher-spec option, the Accomplished S variant offers premium features:

Exterior : 16-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, connected LED taillights, and dual-tone color options.

: 16-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, connected LED taillights, and dual-tone color options. Interior : 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a wireless phone charger with quick charging support.

: 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a wireless phone charger with quick charging support. Additional Features: Voice-assisted single-pane sunroof.

Accomplished Plus S Variant

At the top of the lineup, the Accomplished Plus S variant delivers a comprehensive feature set:

Interior : 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with inbuilt maps view and an air purifier.

: 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with inbuilt maps view and an air purifier. Technology : Connected car technology and customizable audio modes.

: Connected car technology and customizable audio modes. Safety: Blind spot monitoring system.

Powertrain Options

The 2025 Altroz facelift retains its existing engine lineup:

1.2-liter Naturally Aspirated Petrol : 88 PS power and 115 Nm torque, available with 5-speed manual or 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

: 88 PS power and 115 Nm torque, available with 5-speed manual or 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 1.2-liter Petrol+CNG : 73.5 PS power and 103 Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

: 73.5 PS power and 103 Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. 1.5-liter Diesel: 90 PS power and 200 Nm torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission.

These options ensure a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, catering to diverse driving preferences.

Design and Interior Enhancements

The facelifted Altroz showcases a refreshed exterior with a new grille, twin-pod projector LED headlights, and redesigned bumpers. Flush-type door handles and connected LED taillights add to its modern appeal. Inside, the cabin features a dual-tone black and beige theme, a new dashboard layout, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. The use of gloss black plastics and ambient lighting enhances the premium feel. Additionally, the Altroz offers a single-pane sunroof, touch-based AC controls, and updated gear levers for automatic variants.

Pricing and Competition

The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current model, which ranges from ₹6.65 lakh to ₹11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to compete with other premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

With its comprehensive updates across variants, the 2025 Altroz aims to strengthen its position in the competitive hatchback segment, offering a blend of style, technology, and safety.