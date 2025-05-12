News

Is the Alcatel V3 Ultra the Mid-Range Game-Changer India Has Been Waiting For?

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
2 Min Read
Alcatel is poised to make a significant return to the Indian smartphone market with the upcoming launch of the Alcatel V3 Ultra. This device marks the brand’s first release in India since 2022 and is being introduced under the leadership of Madhav Sheth, former Realme India CEO and current founder of Alcatel India. Sheth recently shared images of the retail box on social media, confirming the phone’s name and design.

Contents
Design and DisplayManufacturing and AvailabilityMarket Positioning

Design and Display

The Alcatel V3 Ultra features a flat display with a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The retail box also indicates the inclusion of a stylus, suggesting support for notetaking and drawing functionalities . The phone’s design includes a triple rear camera setup housed in a circular module alongside an LED flash.

The device is expected to incorporate TCL’s proprietary NXTPAPER display technology, which offers dedicated modes for reading, watching videos, and scrolling. This feature aims to reduce eye strain and enhance user comfort during prolonged usage.

Manufacturing and Availability

Aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Alcatel smartphones will be manufactured locally by Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies. The Alcatel V3 Ultra will be available for purchase through Flipkart’s main platform and its quick-delivery service, Flipkart Minutes.

Market Positioning

While specific specifications and pricing details have not been officially announced, the inclusion of a stylus and triple camera setup suggests that the Alcatel V3 Ultra is aimed at the mid-range smartphone segment. It is expected to compete with devices like the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, which is priced at ₹22,999 in India.

The Alcatel V3 Ultra marks the brand’s return to the Indian market after a three-year hiatus. With its stylus support, triple camera setup, and commitment to local manufacturing, the device aims to offer a compelling option in the mid-range smartphone segment.

BySrishti Gulati
