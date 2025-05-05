Is the CMF Phone 2 Pro the Best Budget Smartphone of 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

The CMF Phone 2 Pro, the latest offering from Nothing’s sub-brand CMF, officially goes on sale in India today, May 5, 2025. With a starting price of ₹18,999, this device aims to redefine the budget smartphone segment by combining modular design, robust specifications, and long-term software support.

Pricing and Availability

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is available in two configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹18,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹20,999

Customers can purchase the device through Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other retail outlets. Early buyers can avail a ₹1,000 discount when using select debit or credit cards from HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis Bank, bringing the effective price down to ₹17,999. Additionally, there’s a ₹1,000 exchange offer and no-cost EMI options available.

Modular Design and Accessories

Staying true to CMF’s ethos, the Phone 2 Pro features a modular design. In the box, users receive a universal cover, interchangeable lenses (usable only with the universal cover), a lanyard, a wallet, and a stand. This design allows users to customize their device according to their preferences, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.

Display and Performance

The device boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Protected by Panda Glass, the screen supports HDR10+ and offers a vibrant viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Phone 2 Pro is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. This setup ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

Camera Capabilities

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is equipped with a versatile triple-camera setup:

50MP main sensor with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS)

50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom

8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

For selfies, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera system leverages Nothing’s TrueLens Engine 3 and Ultra XDR algorithms to deliver professional-grade light and shadow rendering, ensuring high-quality images in various lighting conditions.

Battery Life and Software Support

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 33W fast wired charging. According to Nothing, the battery can provide up to 22 hours of YouTube playback.

On the software front, the Phone 2 Pro runs on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2. CMF promises three major OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring the device remains up-to-date and secure for years to come.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro stands out in the crowded budget smartphone market by offering a unique combination of modular design, high-quality display, robust performance, and long-term software support. Its competitive pricing further enhances its appeal, making it a compelling choice for consumers seeking value without compromising on features.