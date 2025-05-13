Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Slimmest Flagship Yet? Here’s What You Need to Know

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, its thinnest flagship smartphone to date, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams. This device aims to combine portability with high-end performance, featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a 200MP main camera, and advanced AI capabilities. Pre-orders have begun, with the phone set to release on May 30, 2025.

Design and Build

The Galaxy S25 Edge’s slim profile is achieved through a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. Despite its thinness, the phone maintains durability and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is available in colors like Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.

Performance and Software

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the S25 Edge offers 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. It runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 interface. The device includes Galaxy AI features such as real-time voice translation, writing assistance, and AI-driven photo editing tools.

Camera Capabilities

The smartphone features a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. While it lacks a telephoto lens, the ProVisual Engine and AI enhancements aim to deliver high-quality images, even in low-light conditions.

Battery and Charging

The S25 Edge houses a 3,900mAh battery, which Samsung claims can support up to 24 hours of video playback. It supports 25W wired charging. The slim design necessitated a smaller battery, which may affect overall battery life compared to other models in the S25 series.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S25 Edge is priced at ₹91,400 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,01,300 for the 512GB version. Pre-orders are now live on Samsung’s official website and select retail partners, with the official launch scheduled for May 30, 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offers a sleek design and advanced features for users seeking a lightweight flagship smartphone. Potential buyers should consider the trade-offs, such as the smaller battery and absence of a telephoto lens, when making their decision.