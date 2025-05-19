News

Is the iPhone 17 Air Apple’s Most Surprising iPhone Yet? Here’s What We Know About the iPhone 17 Pro and Air Launch

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in September 2025, introducing significant upgrades across its lineup. The new models include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air, each offering distinct features to cater to a wide range of users.

Contents
iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Thin Design and PerformanceiPhone 17 Pro: Enhanced Camera and PerformanceLaunch Timeline and Availability

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Thin Design and Performance

The iPhone 17 Air is poised to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone to date, measuring just 5.5mm thick and weighing approximately 145 grams. This ultra-thin design is achieved through the use of advanced materials and engineering, allowing for a lightweight yet durable device. Despite its slim profile, the Air model does not compromise on performance. It is expected to feature Apple’s A19 chip, built on a 3nm process, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device will run on iOS 19, incorporating AI-powered features and enhanced privacy controls.

In terms of display, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to sport a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup is expected to include a 48MP primary sensor, while the front camera may be upgraded to 24MP, improving selfie quality. Battery life is a key consideration for such a slim device, and Apple is reportedly addressing this by incorporating silicon-anode batteries developed by TDK, which can store 15% more energy in the same volume as traditional graphite-based batteries. This advancement is crucial for maintaining robust battery life in increasingly thinner smartphones.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced at approximately ₹79,990 in India, positioning it between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro: Enhanced Camera and Performance

The iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to bring substantial upgrades to the camera system, making it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts. It is rumored to feature a trio of 48MP sensors, including a primary lens, a redesigned ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto unit. A Tetraprism Telephoto lens could also make its debut, offering higher zoom levels and better image sharpness.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, built using an advanced 3nm process, enhancing performance and power efficiency. The device may also include 12GB of RAM and a vapor chamber cooling system to manage heat effectively. Charging speeds could be boosted to 35W, and the device may retain its titanium frame, known for its durability and premium feel.

Pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro is speculated to start at around ₹1,29,900 in India, reflecting its position as a high-end model in the lineup.

Launch Timeline and Availability

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in the second or third week of September 2025, following its traditional fall release schedule. Pre-orders may begin shortly after the announcement, with devices becoming available for purchase by the end of the month. The iPhone 17 series will be available in various markets, including India, the USA, and Dubai, with pricing tailored to each region.

The iPhone 17 series represent a significant step forward in Apple’s smartphone lineup, offering a range of models to suit different user needs. The iPhone 17 Air stands out with its ultra-thin design and performance capabilities, while the iPhone 17 Pro caters to users seeking advanced camera features and enhanced performance. With the anticipated launch just months away, Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to in the coming fall.

