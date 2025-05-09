Is the iQOO Neo 10 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone Under 35,000?

iQOO has officially announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10, in India on May 26, 2025. Positioned as a performance-centric device, the Neo 10 aims to cater to gamers and power users seeking high-end features without a flagship price tag.

Performance and Hardware

At the core of the iQOO Neo 10 is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, marking its debut in the Indian market. This chipset is designed to handle intensive tasks and gaming sessions efficiently. Complementing the main processor is iQOO’s in-house Q1 Supercomputing Chip, which is expected to enhance graphics rendering and overall performance during demanding applications.

The device is anticipated to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space and multitasking capabilities for users.

Display and Visual Experience

The iQOO Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals during gaming and scrolling. With a peak brightness of 4500 nits, the display is designed to remain visible even under direct sunlight.

Battery and Charging

A significant highlight of the Neo 10 is its 7000mAh battery, which is among the largest in its segment. This substantial battery capacity is paired with 120W fast charging support, allowing users to quickly recharge and minimize downtime.

Camera Capabilities

In terms of photography, the iQOO Neo 10 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the device offers a 16MP front-facing camera.

Design and Build

The Neo 10 will be available in two color options: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. The Inferno Red variant features a dual-tone finish, while the Titanium Chrome offers a metallic look. The device’s design includes a flat display and a slim profile, aiming to provide both aesthetic appeal and ergonomic comfort.

Gaming Features

To cater to gaming enthusiasts, the iQOO Neo 10 incorporates several features aimed at enhancing the gaming experience. The inclusion of the Q1 Supercomputing Chip is expected to provide improved graphics processing. Additionally, the device is anticipated to support high frame rate gaming, offering up to 144FPS in compatible games.

Pricing and Availability

While the official pricing is yet to be announced, the iQOO Neo 10 is expected to be priced under ₹35,000, positioning it competitively in the mid-range segment. The device will be available for purchase through Amazon India, iQOO’s official website, and select offline retail partners.

The iQOO Neo 10 presents a compelling package for users seeking a performance-oriented smartphone without venturing into flagship pricing. With its robust hardware, high-refresh-rate display, substantial battery, and gaming-focused features, it aims to meet the demands of both gamers and power users. As the launch date approaches, the Neo 10 is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone market.