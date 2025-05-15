Is the Itel A90 the Best Budget Smartphone Under 7,000 in India?

In a market flooded with budget smartphones, the Itel A90 emerges as a compelling option for cost-conscious consumers in India. Launched on May 14, 2025, this entry-level device offers a blend of modern features and affordability, making it a noteworthy contender in the sub-₹7,000 segment.

Pricing and Availability

The Itel A90 is priced at ₹6,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and ₹6,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Available in Starlit Black and Space Titanium colors, the device is currently accessible through select retail outlets across India. Additionally, Itel is offering a 100-day free screen replacement and a complimentary three-month subscription to JioSaavn Pro with every purchase.

Design and Display

The Itel A90 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience. The screen boasts a 480 nits peak brightness and supports an Always-On Display, allowing users to view notifications without unlocking the device. The Dynamic Bar feature further enriches user interaction by providing quick access to alerts and shortcuts.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Itel A90 is powered by the Unisoc T7100 octa-core processor, complemented by 4GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM. This configuration aims to deliver efficient multitasking and smooth performance for everyday tasks. The device runs on Android 14 Go Edition, customized with Itel OS 14, providing a lightweight and user-friendly interface.

Camera Capabilities

Equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, the Itel A90 caters to basic photography needs. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps, while the front camera is designed for clear selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery, offering extended usage suitable for daily activities. It supports 15W fast charging; however, a 10W charger is included in the box. The battery is claimed to provide up to 35 days of standby time and approximately 75 hours of music playback .

Security and Durability

For security, the Itel A90 incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality. The device is built with an IP54 rating, offering resistance against dust and splashes, enhancing its durability for everyday use .

Aivana 2.0 AI Assistant

A standout feature of the Itel A90 is the inclusion of Aivana 2.0, Itel’s intelligent AI assistant. This assistant facilitates tasks such as translating documents, explaining images from the gallery, making WhatsApp voice and video calls, and solving complex mathematical problems. The integration of Aivana 2.0 brings advanced AI capabilities to an entry-level smartphone, a rarity in this price segment .

Additional Features

Expandable Storage : Supports microSD cards up to 2TB, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

: Supports microSD cards up to 2TB, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos. Audio : Equipped with DTS sound technology for enhanced audio quality.

: Equipped with DTS sound technology for enhanced audio quality. Connectivity: Offers dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C.

Competitor Comparison

In comparison to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy M05 and Redmi A5, the Itel A90 stands out with its AI assistant, IP54 rating, and expandable storage options. While the display resolution and camera specifications are comparable, the additional features in the Itel A90 provide added value in the budget segment.

The Itel A90 offers a balanced combination of performance, features, and durability at an affordable price point. Its AI capabilities, robust battery life, and design elements make it a compelling choice for users seeking a reliable smartphone without breaking the bank. While it may not match high-end devices in terms of specifications, it delivers solid value in the entry-level market.