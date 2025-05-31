Is the MG Astor Redefining Value with a 10-Inch Screen and Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 12.5 Lakh?

The Indian automotive market, especially in the mid-size SUV space, is a fiercely competitive arena. Car manufacturers are constantly trying to outdo one another by cramming in more features without blowing up the price tag. JSW MG Motor India has stepped into this fray with its updated 2025 Astor, aiming to tilt the scales with a package that feels surprisingly premium for what you pay. Notably, it now includes a 10-inch infotainment screen and a panoramic sunroof—all in variants priced under Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s a bold move, and it could ruffle a few feathers.

For years, big screens and panoramic sunroofs were the kind of perks you’d only find in top-tier trims or much pricier models. These features have, over time, become aspirational must-haves for a large segment of Indian car buyers. Think about it—who doesn’t like a bit of that plush, upmarket vibe without emptying their wallet? MG seems to have tapped right into that sentiment, positioning the Astor as something that might just catch your eye over established names like the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos.

A Closer Look at the 2025 MG Astor’s Offerings

Starting at Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 MG Astor offers something a bit different. According to JSW MG Motor India, it’s the only 1.5-litre mid-size SUV currently in the market offering both a 10-inch infotainment display and a panoramic sunroof below the Rs 12.5 lakh mark. That’s not a minor detail—it’s a calculated shot at standing out.

Key Feature Accessibility:

10-inch Infotainment Screen: Here’s where MG really ups the game. This sizable touchscreen is now standard across all variants. Yes, even the base model gets it. That not only boosts visual appeal but also makes everyday usability a lot more engaging.

Panoramic Sunroof: Traditionally a feature reserved for pricier variants, it now starts from the new 'Shine' variant. This inclusion brings that sky-gazing charm to a more budget-conscious audience. It's a small luxury, but one that makes a big difference to many.

But that’s not where the feature story ends. MG has bundled in a few other thoughtful additions that, while perhaps less flashy, collectively boost the vehicle’s value.

What Else Does the Astor Offer?

With the introduction of two new variants—Shine and Select—MG is trying to widen its net. The idea seems to be simple: give more people more reasons to consider the Astor.

Additional Features Across Variants:

Heated ORVMs: A rare find in this segment, especially among ICE models. While it may not be a daily necessity for all, in the right conditions, it’s undeniably useful.

Wireless Charging: Reserved for the Sharp Pro variant with the 1.5-litre automatic setup, this convenience is still uncommon in the sub-Rs 15 lakh SUV space. That exclusivity gives it an edge.

Advanced Safety Systems: This one's impressive. With over 50 safety systems and 14 ADAS features, MG's clearly not holding back. Think lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning. These are features that not only read well on paper but also genuinely enhance peace of mind.

This one’s impressive. With over 50 safety systems and 14 ADAS features, MG’s clearly not holding back. Think lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning. These are features that not only read well on paper but also genuinely enhance peace of mind. Connected Car Tech: The i-SMART 2.0 system brings more than 80 connected features, including Jio Voice Recognition. Imagine asking your car for cricket scores or weather updates—sure, it’s a bit gimmicky, but it’s fun.

Cabin Comfort: Ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an auto-dimming IRVM—small things that quietly elevate your daily drive.

Ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an auto-dimming IRVM—small things that quietly elevate your daily drive. Interior Design: MG has paid attention to the tactile elements, using soft-touch plastics that really do make the cabin feel a cut above.

Engine Options and Performance

Under the hood, things remain familiar. The Astor continues with the 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine, available with either a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic. It’s good for 108 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. If you’re after more punch, there’s also a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 138 bhp and 220 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic or manual. Not revolutionary, but the options cater well to varied driving styles.

Market Position and Competition

The mid-size SUV segment is crowded—Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, you name it. MG’s challenge has always been to claw its way into relevance among these heavyweights. With the 2025 Astor, it’s trying to shift the narrative: why not get more luxury for less?

By highlighting premium features that usually belong to higher segments, MG is nudging potential buyers to reconsider their priorities. If what you really want is a panoramic sunroof and a large screen—and you don’t want to splurge—then the Astor might suddenly make a lot of sense.

Customer Response and Outlook

Will it work? Well, that depends. Features alone don’t always guarantee success. But MG’s bet is clear: stack the feature list, price it smartly, and hope it hits the sweet spot. The expanded feature set—especially that 10-inch screen across all variants and the panoramic sunroof from a mid-tier trim—could be enough to sway buyers who might’ve otherwise overlooked it.

In the coming months, we’ll find out if this strategy pays off. But for now, the 2025 Astor stands as a rather bold attempt to redefine value in its segment. And perhaps, it just might pull it off.