Is the Motorola Edge 60 Pro India’s New AI King at Just ₹29,999?

Motorola just shook up the Indian smartphone market, launching the Edge 60 Pro with a promise of true flagship features, especially in AI and camera technology, all starting at a price point that makes you look twice: ₹29,999. Forget waiting; pre-orders opened today, April 30th, 2025, at noon.

This phone arrives packed with bold claims: a unique triple 50MP AI camera setup with 50X zoom, what Motorola calls the “world’s most immersive” 1.5K display, and a massive 6000mAh battery holding a “world’s highest” rating on DXOMARK. It sounds like a lot for the price, so let’s break down what the Edge 60 Pro brings to the table.

AI That Actually Helps You

Motorola is putting a big bet on AI with the Edge 60 Pro. They call it “moto AI,” and it runs directly on the phone for faster, more private suggestions. There’s even a dedicated AI key on the side.

Think of moto AI as a smart assistant that watches what you’re doing and offers timely help. If you’re viewing a recipe, “Next move” might suggest adding ingredients to a shopping list. Looking at group chat photos? “Playlist Studio” could suggest music based on the vibe. “Image Studio” uses AI to help you create unique images, avatars, or wallpapers from your ideas.

The AI goes beyond just suggestions. “Smart Connect” lets you use voice or text commands to send content to your TV, mirror your phone to a PC, or set up multitasking views.

Motorola highlights three areas where moto AI aims to empower users: Create, Capture, and Assist. We already touched on Create (Image/Playlist Studio) and Capture (more on that in the camera section). Under Assist, features like “Pay Attention” listen to, transcribe, and summarize audio in the background. “Remember This,” “Recall,” and “Journal” help you keep track of important information, while “Catch Me Up” gives you quick summaries of missed notifications.

Adding to its AI muscle, Motorola partnered with big names. You get three months of Perplexity Pro free, Microsoft Copilot is built-in for real-time help, and Google Gemini offers smart planning, conversations, plus three months of Gemini Advanced with 2TB cloud storage. The phone uses a “Hybrid AI” system, tapping into models like Meta’s Llama and Google’s Imagen 3 and Gemini 2 for tasks, handling some on the device and others in the cloud for speed and personalization.

A Camera System Powered by AI and Big Sensors

The camera setup is a major highlight: a triple 50MP system with a twist – it includes a dedicated telephoto lens capable of 50X AI Super Zoom.

Main Camera: A 50MP sensor (Sony LYTIA 700C) with a wide f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). AI features like “Signature Style,” “Action Shot” (for clear photos of fast-moving things), and AI stabilization work behind the scenes to improve your shots automatically. It also boasts Pantone-validated colors and skin tones for accurate pictures.

Ultrawide & Macro: A 50MP lens that does double duty. It captures a wide 120° view and also handles macro shots, letting you get as close as 3.5cm to your subject.

Telephoto: A 10MP camera with 3x optical zoom. This is key for getting closer without losing detail. With AI Super Zoom, it stretches to 50X. It also has OIS and a 73mm equivalent focal length, making it great for portraits. A multispectral light sensor helps the cameras get exposure and white balance right. On the front, a 50MP selfie camera uses Quad Pixel technology for better low-light shots.

Display That Pops

Motorola calls the 6.7-inch display “the world’s most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved display.” It uses pOLED technology, curves on all four sides for a near-borderless look (96.47% screen-to-body ratio), and hits an impressive 4500 nits peak brightness.

The “1.5K” refers to its Super HD (1220p) resolution, offering sharper details than standard Full HD. It boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a quick 300Hz touch rate (up to 1500Hz instantaneous). Like the camera, the display is Pantone Validated for accurate colors. Features like “Smart Water Touch” keep it working in the rain, while DC Dimming and SGS Eye Protection aim to reduce eye strain. Stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos round out the media experience.

Strong Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset. This is a powerful 4nm chip designed for performance, with CPU speeds up to 3.35GHz. Motorola says it scored around 1.49 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. It pairs this with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage. An advanced cooling system, including a large vapor chamber, helps keep performance stable during demanding tasks.

Battery is another area where Motorola makes a significant claim. The 6000mAh battery received DXOMARK’s Gold Label and is touted as having the “world’s highest battery rating.” It promises easy all-day power. When you need to charge, the included 90W TurboPower charger gives you about 45 hours of power in just a few minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W wired power sharing.

Built Tough, Looks Good

Durability is a key part of the Edge 60 Pro. It has an IP68/IP69 rating, meaning it’s well protected against dust, dirt, sand, and high-pressure water jets, and can survive being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. It even meets military-grade standards (MIL-810H) for handling extreme temperatures and drops up to 1.5 meters. The screen uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added toughness.

The design features quad-curved glass front and back for a comfortable feel. It comes in three Pantone-curated colors: PANTONE Shadow, Dazzling Blue, and Sparkling Grape, with different textures like a leather-inspired finish or a nylon-inspired one.

The phone launches with Android 15 out of the box. Motorola promises 3 years of operating system updates and 4 years of security updates, which is reassuring. The “Hello UI” is Motorola’s customizable interface, letting you tweak fonts, colors, and icons. Gestures like twisting to open the camera are included. Features like Family Space offer a safe environment for kids, and Smart Connect expands functionality to external displays. Moto Secure acts as a central place for privacy and security settings.

Price and Where to Get It

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available for pre-order now, starting April 30th, 12 PM, and goes on sale May 7th, 2025, at 12 PM.

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Launch Price ₹29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Launch Price ₹33,999

It’s available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores. (Check Flipkart and Motorola websites for exact sale offers that might lead to the “effective starting price” of ₹29,999 mentioned in some material).

Motorola seems to be positioning the Edge 60 Pro as a feature-packed phone that punches well above its weight class, particularly focusing on AI, camera performance, and battery life, all while offering solid durability and a premium design at a competitive price in the Indian market.