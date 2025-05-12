Is the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra the Flip Phone Comeback We’ve Been Waiting For?

Motorola is set to launch the Razr 60 Ultra in India on May 13 at 12 PM IST. This foldable smartphone, already available in global markets, brings significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra. With a focus on design, performance, and AI integration, the Razr 60 Ultra aims to redefine the flip phone experience.

Design and Display

The Razr 60 Ultra features a titanium hinge designed for durability, supporting up to 800,000 folds. The device boasts a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED internal display with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The 4-inch external AMOLED cover screen offers a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits’ brightness. The phone is available in three Pantone-validated colors: Rio Red, Scarab Green, and Wood Brown, and carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance and AI Features

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset built on a 3nm process, the Razr 60 Ultra includes 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device integrates Moto AI 2.0, offering features like “Catch Me Up” for summarizing notifications and “Remember This” for memory recall. The phone runs on Android 15.

Camera Capabilities

The Razr 60 Ultra is equipped with a dual rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide lens with macro capabilities. The front-facing camera also features a 50MP sensor. AI enhancements assist in photography, including features like Group Shot and Action Shot.

Battery and Charging

The device houses a 4,700mAh battery supporting 68W wired TurboPower charging, capable of providing up to 12 hours of usage from an 8-minute charge. It also supports 30W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Pricing and Availability

In India, the Razr 60 Ultra is expected to be priced around ₹110,000, reflecting a ₹20,000 increase over its predecessor. The device will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Motorola’s official website, and select retail stores.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra combines a nostalgic flip phone design with modern smartphone capabilities. With its robust build, high-refresh-rate displays, powerful performance, and AI-driven features, it positions itself as a compelling option in the foldable smartphone market. As it enters the Indian market, it will be interesting to see how it competes with upcoming devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.