Is the New Hyundai i20 Magna Executive the Smartest Buy Under 8 Lakh? Here’s Why It Might Be

Hyundai has expanded its popular i20 lineup with the introduction of the Magna Executive variant, priced at ₹7,50,900 (ex-showroom). This new offering aims to provide a balance between affordability and essential features, targeting buyers seeking value without compromising on safety and comfort.

Key Features of the i20 Magna Executive

The Magna Executive variant is positioned between the base Era and the standard Magna trims. It inherits features from the Era while adding several enhancements:

Safety Enhancements : Equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), the Magna Executive emphasizes occupant safety.

: Equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), the Magna Executive emphasizes occupant safety. Comfort and Convenience : The variant includes rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster with a TFT multi-information display, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), enhancing the driving experience.

: The variant includes rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster with a TFT multi-information display, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), enhancing the driving experience. Exterior Updates: Features like LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and 15-inch wheels with stylized covers contribute to its modern appearance.

Notably, the Magna Executive is offered exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the i20 Magna Executive houses a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. This engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, providing a certified mileage of 16 kmpl.

Competitive Positioning

With its pricing and feature set, the Magna Executive competes directly with variants like the Maruti Baleno Delta (₹7.54 lakh) and the Tata Altroz XM Plus (₹7.50 lakh). Hyundai’s offering stands out by providing advanced safety features, such as six airbags and ESC, which are often reserved for higher trims in competing models.

Expanded Options in the i20 Range

Hyundai has also updated other variants in the i20 lineup:

Magna Variant : Now available with a CVT automatic transmission and a sunroof, previously offered only in higher trims.

: Now available with a CVT automatic transmission and a sunroof, previously offered only in higher trims. Sportz (O) Variant: Enhanced with features like a Smart Key with push-button start, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, and an electric sunroof.

Additionally, Hyundai offers a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rearview camera, as an accessory for ₹14,999, backed by a 3-year warranty.

The introduction of the i20 Magna Executive variant reflects Hyundai’s strategy to offer feature-rich vehicles at competitive prices. By incorporating advanced safety and comfort features into a mid-level trim, Hyundai caters to consumers seeking value without sacrificing quality.