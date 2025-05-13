Is the New MacBook Air M4 Worth It? Discover How to Save 15,000 on Your Purchase

Apple’s latest MacBook Air M4 is now available in India with a significant price reduction, making it an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their laptops. The new models, featuring the advanced M4 chip, start at ₹99,900 for the 13-inch variant and ₹1,24,900 for the 15-inch version, both ₹15,000 less than their M3 predecessors.

How to Avail the ₹15,000 Discount

The price cut is part of Apple’s official pricing strategy for the M4 MacBook Air, not a limited-time promotional offer. This means customers can purchase the new models at these reduced prices directly from Apple’s official website, authorized retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.

Additional Savings Opportunities

Beyond the base price reduction, there are several ways to maximize savings:

Student Discount : Students can avail themselves of further discounts, bringing the price down to ₹89,900 for the 13-inch model and ₹1,14,900 for the 15-inch variant.

: Students can avail themselves of further discounts, bringing the price down to ₹89,900 for the 13-inch model and ₹1,14,900 for the 15-inch variant. Bank Offers : Select credit cards offer instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on purchases made through Apple’s official channels.

: Select credit cards offer instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on purchases made through Apple’s official channels. No-Cost EMI: Apple provides no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, easing the financial burden for customers.

What’s New in the MacBook Air M4

The M4 MacBook Air models come with several enhancements:

M4 Chip : Offers improved performance and energy efficiency.

: Offers improved performance and energy efficiency. Design : Available in a new “Sky Blue” color, alongside existing options like Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.

: Available in a new “Sky Blue” color, alongside existing options like Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. Display : Features a Liquid Retina display with 500 nits brightness and support for 1 billion colors.

: Features a Liquid Retina display with 500 nits brightness and support for 1 billion colors. Battery Life : Up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge.

: Up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge. Connectivity: Equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and MagSafe charging.

Availability

Pre-orders for the MacBook Air M4 began earlier this year, with availability starting from March 12.

With the combination of a ₹15,000 price reduction, additional student and bank discounts, and enhanced features, the MacBook Air M4 presents a compelling option for consumers seeking a powerful and portable laptop.