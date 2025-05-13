News

Is the New MacBook Air M4 Worth It? Discover How to Save 15,000 on Your Purchase

By Aditi Sharma
Apple’s latest MacBook Air M4 is now available in India with a significant price reduction, making it an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their laptops. The new models, featuring the advanced M4 chip, start at ₹99,900 for the 13-inch variant and ₹1,24,900 for the 15-inch version, both ₹15,000 less than their M3 predecessors.

How to Avail the ₹15,000 DiscountAdditional Savings OpportunitiesWhat’s New in the MacBook Air M4Availability

How to Avail the ₹15,000 Discount

The price cut is part of Apple’s official pricing strategy for the M4 MacBook Air, not a limited-time promotional offer. This means customers can purchase the new models at these reduced prices directly from Apple’s official website, authorized retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.

Additional Savings Opportunities

Beyond the base price reduction, there are several ways to maximize savings:

  • Student Discount: Students can avail themselves of further discounts, bringing the price down to ₹89,900 for the 13-inch model and ₹1,14,900 for the 15-inch variant.
  • Bank Offers: Select credit cards offer instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on purchases made through Apple’s official channels.
  • No-Cost EMI: Apple provides no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, easing the financial burden for customers.

What’s New in the MacBook Air M4

The M4 MacBook Air models come with several enhancements:

  • M4 Chip: Offers improved performance and energy efficiency.
  • Design: Available in a new “Sky Blue” color, alongside existing options like Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.
  • Display: Features a Liquid Retina display with 500 nits brightness and support for 1 billion colors.
  • Battery Life: Up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge.
  • Connectivity: Equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and MagSafe charging.

Availability

Pre-orders for the MacBook Air M4 began earlier this year, with availability starting from March 12.

With the combination of a ₹15,000 price reduction, additional student and bank discounts, and enhanced features, the MacBook Air M4 presents a compelling option for consumers seeking a powerful and portable laptop.

