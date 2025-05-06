News

Is the OnePlus 12 Now the Best Flagship Deal in India? Flipkart Slashes Price by Over 13,600

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
3 Min Read
Is the OnePlus 12 Now the Best Flagship Deal in India

If you’ve been eyeing a premium smartphone without breaking the bank, now might be the perfect time. The OnePlus 12, known for its top-tier performance and features, is currently available on Flipkart with a significant discount exceeding ₹13,600. This price drop brings the cost down to ₹51,799 from its original ₹63,999, making it an enticing option for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

Contents
A Closer Look at the DealOnePlus 12: Features and SpecificationsCustomer FeedbackAvailability

A Closer Look at the Deal

Flipkart is offering the OnePlus 12 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) in both Silky Black and Flowy Emerald color variants at the discounted price. Additionally, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can avail an extra 5% cashback, further sweetening the deal. EMI options are also available, starting from ₹1,822 per month, providing flexibility for buyers.

OnePlus 12: Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth performance across applications and games. The device houses a 5400mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, catering to users who are always on the move.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 64MP rear camera, capable of capturing detailed images in various lighting conditions. The device runs on Android 14, offering the latest features and security updates.

Customer Feedback

Users have lauded the OnePlus 12 for its robust performance and battery life. One customer shared, “Camera was awesome. Mind-blowing portrait pictures. Night mode was natural. I’m using normal usage for 2 days. Still battery 23% left.”

With the substantial discount and the OnePlus 12’s impressive specifications, this deal presents a compelling opportunity for those seeking a high-end smartphone experience. Whether you’re upgrading from an older device or venturing into the OnePlus ecosystem for the first time, the current offer on Flipkart is worth considering.

Availability

The discounted price is available for a limited time on Flipkart. Interested buyers should act promptly to take advantage of this offer.

Is Apple Finally Eliminating the Notch? iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID
Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025? Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Sees Massive 30,000 Price Drop on Flipkart
Is India’s Esports Scene Finally Getting the Recognition It Deserves?
Looking for Budget Earbuds? Truke Slashes Prices to ₹599 in Amazon Summer Sale 2025!
Is TVS’s First Adventure Bike the Game-Changer India’s Riders Have Been Waiting For?
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Is India’s Esports Scene Finally Getting the Recognition It Deserves? Is India’s Esports Scene Finally Getting the Recognition It Deserves?
Next Article Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025 Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025? Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Sees Massive 30,000 Price Drop on Flipkart
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Oppo K13 Review
Oppo K13 5G Review: The Battery Beast with A Beautiful Display!
Samsung Galaxy A36 Full Review
Samsung Galaxy A36 Full Review: Display, Camera, Battery Tested
Is YouTube's New ₹219 Duo Plan the Perfect Solution for Couples and Roommates
Is YouTube’s New 219 Duo Plan the Perfect Solution for Couples and Roommates?
By Aditi Sharma
Is the Realme GT7 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone of 2025
Is the Realme GT7 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone of 2025?
By Swayam Malhotra
C90 Launch Image
Haier C90 & C95 OLED TVs Launch in India with Dolby Vision, Harman Kardon Audio & More
By Vishal Jain
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review: My Honest Opinion After Using It For 30 Days!

You Might also Like