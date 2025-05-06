Is the OnePlus 12 Now the Best Flagship Deal in India? Flipkart Slashes Price by Over 13,600

If you’ve been eyeing a premium smartphone without breaking the bank, now might be the perfect time. The OnePlus 12, known for its top-tier performance and features, is currently available on Flipkart with a significant discount exceeding ₹13,600. This price drop brings the cost down to ₹51,799 from its original ₹63,999, making it an enticing option for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

A Closer Look at the Deal

Flipkart is offering the OnePlus 12 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) in both Silky Black and Flowy Emerald color variants at the discounted price. Additionally, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can avail an extra 5% cashback, further sweetening the deal. EMI options are also available, starting from ₹1,822 per month, providing flexibility for buyers.

OnePlus 12: Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth performance across applications and games. The device houses a 5400mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, catering to users who are always on the move.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 64MP rear camera, capable of capturing detailed images in various lighting conditions. The device runs on Android 14, offering the latest features and security updates.

Customer Feedback

Users have lauded the OnePlus 12 for its robust performance and battery life. One customer shared, “Camera was awesome. Mind-blowing portrait pictures. Night mode was natural. I’m using normal usage for 2 days. Still battery 23% left.”

With the substantial discount and the OnePlus 12’s impressive specifications, this deal presents a compelling opportunity for those seeking a high-end smartphone experience. Whether you’re upgrading from an older device or venturing into the OnePlus ecosystem for the first time, the current offer on Flipkart is worth considering.

Availability

The discounted price is available for a limited time on Flipkart. Interested buyers should act promptly to take advantage of this offer.