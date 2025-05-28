Is the OPPO A5x 5G the Toughest Smartphone for Your Money?

OPPO India has introduced the OPPO A5x 5G, a smartphone built with durability and everyday performance in mind. This latest addition to the A Series strikes a balance between sleek aesthetics and rugged construction. Launching on May 25, 2025, it comes priced at INR 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB model.

Built to Endure: Design and Durability

The A5x 5G is crafted to handle the rigors of daily life. It carries an IP65 rating, which means it’s resistant to dust and low-pressure water jets—helpful if you’re often outdoors or a bit clumsy. Its reinforced 360° Armour Body, with impact-resistant glass that’s claimed to be 160% stronger than before, enhances its toughness. Add military-grade shock resistance and SGS Gold Certification, and you’re looking at a phone that doesn’t shy away from rough conditions.

Powering Through the Day: Battery and Charging

One of the most noticeable upgrades is the 6,000mAh battery, which is significantly larger than previous models. OPPO says this translates to nearly 19 hours of YouTube, over 22 hours of voice calls, or more than 21 days on standby. Fast charging is here too: the 45W wired charger (included in the box) gets you from zero to 30% in just 21 minutes, and to full in under an hour and a half. The centralized-tab battery design also helps manage heat, contributing to both safety and a slimmer device profile.

Performance and Display for Smooth Experiences

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the A5x 5G offers a solid day-to-day performance. You get 4GB of RAM (expandable by another 4GB) and 128GB of storage using LPDDR4x and UFS 2.2 tech. According to OPPO, its 36-month Fluency Protection is meant to ensure the phone runs smoothly for up to three years. That’s a bold claim, but one worth noting.

The display is another strong suit. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness, the screen remains visible even in harsh sunlight. It adjusts its refresh rate based on what you’re doing, helping balance performance and battery life. Features like Splash Touch and Glove Touch let you use the phone even with wet hands or gloves—not something every phone can handle. Audio also gets attention with Ultra Volume and Powerful Outdoor Mode, handy in noisy places.

Capturing Moments with the Camera System

The camera setup leans toward practicality. A 32MP rear camera with a wide F/1.85 aperture and auto-focus is designed to perform decently even in low light. Portrait Mode uses segmentation algorithms to produce natural bokeh effects, and Dual View Video lets you capture footage from both front and back cameras at once. Up front, there’s a 5MP camera suitable for selfies and video calls.

Smart Features and AI Capabilities

The A5x 5G includes OPPO’s Trinity Engine to help manage fluency, stability, and power usage. Running on ColorOS 15, it integrates AI tools like Google Gemini for smart assistance and AI Eraser 2.0 for smarter photo editing. Other tools like Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Clarity Enhancer help improve your photos, while Smart Image Matting 2.0 enables multi-subject editing and drag-and-drop features.

Design and Availability

Aesthetically, the A5x 5G tries to echo more premium models. It measures 165.71mm long, 76.24mm wide, and just 7.99mm thick, weighing in at 194g. The two color options—Midnight Blue and Laser White—add a touch of class, enhanced by UV texture transfers and CNC engraving that create subtle gloss-matte contrasts. Ports and jacks are tightly sealed, and silicone gaskets improve water and dust resistance.

Available starting May 25, 2025, the A5x 5G (4GB+128GB) can be picked up for INR 13,999 through Amazon, Flipkart, the OPPO E-Store, and various retail outlets. Buyers may also benefit from offers like a ₹1000 instant cashback and three-month no-cost EMI plans from banks like SBI Card, IDFC FIRST Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and DBS Bank. Other finance offers will be available from top financiers.

So, is this the toughest smartphone you can buy for the money? It’s certainly making a strong case.