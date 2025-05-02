News

Is the Renewed iPhone 11 at ₹14,999 a Smart Buy in 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

Mahak Aggarwal
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
The renewed iPhone 11 is set to be available in India for just ₹14,999 for a limited time. This offer, starting May 4, is being launched by ControlZ, a company specializing in refurbished smartphones. The deal applies to the 64GB variants in Yellow and Product Red colors, with Black and White options available for an additional ₹500. The 128GB variant is priced at ₹17,499.

Key Features of the Renewed iPhone 11:

  • Performance: Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, the iPhone 11 delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks.
  • Camera: Equipped with a dual 12MP rear camera system and a 12MP front camera, it captures high-quality photos and videos.
  • Battery: The device offers reliable battery life, and ControlZ ensures a 100% battery health guarantee.
  • Software Updates: Originally launched with iOS 13, the iPhone 11 is expected to receive software updates until 2026.

Additional Benefits:

  • Quality Assurance: Each device undergoes 300 automated quality cheo ecks tnsure performance and aesthetics.
  • Warranty: Comes with up to an 18-month warranty.
  • Discounts: Buyers can avail a 5% instant discount using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. Students can also get a 5% discount by verifying their status through UNiDAYS.

Considerations Before Buying:

  • No 5G Support: The iPhone 11 does not support 5G connectivity.
  • Display: Features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with a notch design.
  • Charging: Ships with a 5W power adapter, which is slower compared to newer models.

Is It Worth Buying in 2025?

For users seeking an affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem, the renewed iPhone 11 at ₹14,999 presents a compelling option. Its performance, camera capabilities, and software support make it suitable for everyday use. However, those requiring 5G connectivity or the latest features may consider newer models.

Availability:

The sale goes live on May 4 through ControlZ’s official website. Given the limited-time nature of the offer, interested buyers should act promptly.

