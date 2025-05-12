Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge the Slimmest Flagship Yet? Here’s How to Watch the Launch and What It Means for India

Samsung is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, on May 13, 2025. This new addition to the Galaxy lineup boasts a remarkably slim design and high-end features.

When and Where to Watch the Launch

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be introduced during a virtual Unpacked event on May 13 at 9:00 AM KST (5:30 AM IST). Viewers can watch the live stream on Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel.

Design and Build

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be Samsung’s thinnest smartphone to date, measuring just 5.85mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams . It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the back panel uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2. A titanium frame adds to the device’s durability and premium feel.

Camera Capabilities

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will come equipped with a 200-megapixel main rear camera, similar to the one found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This is complemented by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is expected to be 12 megapixels, suitable for selfies and video calls.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. It will be available in two storage options: 256GB and 512GB. Despite its slim profile, the device houses a 3,900mAh battery, which is considered modest by current standards.

Pricing and Availability in India

While official pricing details will be announced during the launch event, leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced between ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999 in India, positioning it between the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra models . The device is expected to be available in three color options: Titanium Blue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black.

The Galaxy S25 Edge aims to combine sleek design with powerful performance. Its ultra-thin profile, high-resolution camera, and robust build make it a noteworthy addition to Samsung’s flagship lineup. Consumers interested in the latest smartphone technology should tune in to the launch event to get comprehensive details and see the device in action.