Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge the Ultimate Deal with Storage Upgrades and No-Cost EMI?

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now available in India, bringing a compelling set of offers designed to attract consumers. This new device, positioned as one of Samsung’s thinnest smartphones, comes with a notable storage upgrade promotion and flexible no-cost EMI plans. These deals aim to make the premium device more accessible to a wider audience.

A Look at the Core Offers

Samsung has structured its launch offers around two key benefits:

Storage Upgrade: Buyers can secure the 512GB variant of the Galaxy S25 Edge at the price of the 256GB model. This translates to a direct saving of ₹12,000, as the 512GB version is typically priced higher. This offer was initially a pre-order benefit but is now available for direct purchases.

No-Cost EMI Options: Consumers can also purchase the Galaxy S25 Edge through equated monthly installment (EMI) plans with no added interest. These plans extend up to 18 months, with monthly payments starting from approximately ₹6,192.67. This payment flexibility helps manage the cost of a flagship device.

These offers are available across Samsung’s official online store, leading e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, and authorized offline retail stores. Specific bank credit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank are eligible for the no-cost EMI schemes.

Pricing and Variants

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes in two primary configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Priced at ₹109,999.

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Officially priced at ₹121,999.

With the storage upgrade offer, the 512GB model becomes available at the ₹109,999 price point, matching the 256GB variant. This makes the higher storage option a more attractive proposition. The device is available in sleek Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack color options. Some retailers might also list a Titanium Icyblue variant.

Design and Display: A Focus on Slimness

The Galaxy S25 Edge stands out with its remarkably thin profile, measuring just 5.8mm. This makes it one of Samsung’s slimmest smartphones to date. It features a robust titanium frame, contributing to its premium feel and durability. Despite its thinness, the phone weighs 163g, which is light considering its screen size.

The device features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. This screen offers a sharp resolution of 1440×3120 pixels and supports an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The display reaches a peak brightness of 2600 nits, ensuring good visibility even in bright conditions. For added protection, the screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This processor aims to provide strong performance for daily tasks, demanding applications, and gaming. The phone includes 12GB of RAM across both storage variants.

The Galaxy S25 Edge ships with Android 15, layered with Samsung’s One UI 7. This software combination offers a clean interface and access to the latest Android features. Samsung has also committed to providing seven generations of Android and security updates for the device, ensuring long-term software support.

A significant highlight is the inclusion of Galaxy AI features. These features are designed to enhance various aspects of phone use:

Now Brief: Quick access to summarized information.

Quick access to summarized information. Google Gemini AI assistant: Provides cross-application functionality.

Provides cross-application functionality. Audio Eraser: Helps remove unwanted sounds from recordings.

Helps remove unwanted sounds from recordings. Drawing Assist: Aids in creative tasks.

Aids in creative tasks. Nightography: Improves low-light photography.

Improves low-light photography. ProScaler: Uses Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) to upscale and enhance visual content.

Uses Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) to upscale and enhance visual content. Circle to Search: A Google tool for quick search functionality.

Camera Capabilities

The Galaxy S25 Edge comes equipped with a dual rear camera system:

200MP Primary Sensor: This main camera is reported to deliver up to 40% improved brightness in low-light conditions compared to the standard Galaxy S25. It includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and offers 2x optical quality zoom.

This main camera is reported to deliver up to 40% improved brightness in low-light conditions compared to the standard Galaxy S25. It includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and offers 2x optical quality zoom. 12MP Ultra-Wide Lens: This sensor supports autofocus and can also function for macro photography.

For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 12MP front camera. The camera system supports video recording up to UHD 8K at 30fps.

Battery and Other Features

The device packs a 3900mAh battery. It supports 25W wired fast charging, Qi wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare, which allows the phone to wirelessly charge other compatible devices.

Additional features include:

IP68 Rating: The phone is dust and water resistant.

The phone is dust and water resistant. Dual SIM Support: Users can use two SIM cards (nano + nano / eSIM) or a combination of physical and eSIMs.

Users can use two SIM cards (nano + nano / eSIM) or a combination of physical and eSIMs. Connectivity: Supports 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC.

Samsung is manufacturing the Galaxy S25 Edge in its Noida factory in India.

Is It the Right Time to Buy?

The current offers on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge present a compelling package. The free storage upgrade effectively provides more value for the money, while the no-cost EMI options ease the financial burden. For consumers seeking a slim, high-performance smartphone with a focus on display quality, camera capabilities, and integrated AI features, the Galaxy S25 Edge, with its ongoing promotions, positions itself as a strong contender in the premium segment. Buyers should consider these benefits when making a purchase decision.