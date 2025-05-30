Is the Tecno Pova Curve 5G the new budget king for immersive displays?

The Indian smartphone market, long known for its fierce blend of affordability and ambition, just got a new disruptor: the Tecno Pova Curve 5G. Launched on May 29, 2025, this device doesn’t just play the budget game; it bends the rules a little with a striking 144Hz curved AMOLED display – a visual treat typically found in pricier models. With a starting price of Rs 15,999, Tecno seems intent on reshaping what we expect from an affordable 5G smartphone.

Set to hit shelves on June 5, 2025, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G will be available via Flipkart and select offline stores across India. Buyers can pick between two RAM/storage variants: 6GB/128GB at Rs 15,999 or 8GB/128GB at Rs 16,999. And for those who care about aesthetics as much as specs, it comes in three shades – Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan.

A Display That Stands Out

Let’s get right to what arguably makes the Pova Curve 5G most intriguing: that display. It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ (1080×2436 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen. Now, curved edges might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for those who enjoy an immersive visual experience—especially for watching videos or gaming—this is a rare offering at this price.

The 144Hz refresh rate ensures that interactions feel snappy and smooth, whether you’re scrolling through feeds or playing fast-paced games. Outdoor readability also gets a boost, thanks to a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 adds a layer of protection, and there’s a 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming feature that Tecno claims helps reduce eye strain in dim settings. It’s the kind of spec sheet that makes you pause and think: “Wait, is this really a budget phone?”

Performance Under the Hood

Underneath, the Pova Curve 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, a chipset built on a 4nm process. With octa-core architecture and clock speeds up to 2.5 GHz, it’s built to juggle daily tasks and moderate gaming without a hitch. You get 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, paired with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Plus, there’s support for virtual RAM expansion up to 8GB, which gives you a bit more breathing room when multitasking.

Running on HiOS 15, layered over Android 15, the software experience packs in several AI-driven features. There’s an AI Call Assistant for real-time translation and call summaries, AI Auto Answer, and even AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression to make sure your calls come through clear in noisy environments. An Intelligent Signal Hub System is included too, which supports VoWiFi Dual Pass and claims to enhance signal reception – something that could matter quite a bit depending on where you live.

Camera Capabilities and Design

On the camera front, Tecno has opted for a dual rear setup. The main camera is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, backed by a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Selfies are handled by a 13-megapixel camera nestled in a punch-hole cutout. Interestingly, both the front and rear cameras can shoot 4K videos at 30fps—a feature that’s still relatively rare at this price point. AI photography tools like AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Image Extender are also on board, though your mileage may vary with those.

Design-wise, Tecno is calling this one “starship-inspired.” It’s a bold claim, but with a slim 7.45mm profile, it does feel sleek. Tecno says this is the slimmest curved smartphone in India with a large battery—something that might just catch the eye of design-conscious buyers. It also sports an IP64 rating, offering some defense against dust and splashes. Rounding out the spec sheet are stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and NFC support.

Battery and Charging

Powering all of this is a 5,500mAh battery, which should hold up well under daily use. When you do need to top up, the 45W fast charging promises a full charge in about 45 minutes. There’s also bypass charging to keep temperatures in check during gaming or heavy usage, and 10W reverse wired charging for a bit of utility on the go.

Positioning in the Market

In the increasingly crowded Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 segment, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G is up against offerings from Realme, Motorola, iQOO, Vivo, OnePlus, and Samsung. What sets it apart? That curved 144Hz AMOLED display, for starters. It’s a bold move, and arguably the biggest differentiator here. The Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset offers competent performance, and things like an IP64 rating and 4K video from both cameras only add to the appeal.

That said, Tecno’s promise of just one major Android update and two years of security patches may give some buyers pause, especially when competitors are committing to longer support cycles. Still, if display quality and immersive media experience are high on your list, the Pova Curve 5G makes a compelling case for itself.

It might not be a perfect all-rounder, but in terms of visual punch and raw specs, it’s certainly shaking up what we expect in this price range.