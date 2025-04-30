Is the vivo T4 5G India’s Battery King With Flagship Style? Find Out!

The smartphone market in India is buzzing with the arrival of the vivo T4 5G, a phone that promises a potent blend of long-lasting power, strong performance, and head-turning design. It’s now officially on sale, and the initial details paint a picture of a device aiming to stand out, especially with what vivo claims is India’s biggest-ever battery in a slim package.

A Battery That Just Keeps Going (and Charges in a Flash)

Let’s talk about the battery first, because that’s a major highlight. The vivo T4 5G packs a huge 7300 mAh high-density battery. In real-world terms, vivo suggests this translates to some serious endurance: up to 52 hours of talk time, a staggering 87 hours of music playback, 35 hours of video streaming, and even 15 hours of non-stop gaming. Imagine getting through your busiest days, commutes, and entertainment without constantly searching for a power outlet.

And when you finally do need to charge, the 90W FlashCharge is designed to get you back in action quickly. Vivo claims you can hit 50% charge in just 33 minutes. This combination of a massive battery and rapid charging tackles a major pain point for many smartphone users today.

Performance That Doesn’t Lag Behind

Under the hood, the vivo T4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. This chipset is engineered for smooth multitasking and capable gaming. Vivo highlights an impressive AnTuTu score of over 820K+, positioning it as one of the fastest in its segment. What does this mean for you? Less waiting for apps to open, smoother scrolling, and a more enjoyable experience whether you’re working or playing. Features like AI Game Voice Changer and wet-hand touch control further enhance the user experience, particularly for mobile gamers.

A Display That Pops (Literally)

The visual experience on the vivo T4 5G seems equally impressive. It sports a 17.19 cm (6.77-inch) Quad-Curved AMOLED display. The curved edges create a more immersive feel, almost like the screen is floating. With a 120Hz refresh rate, animations and scrolling appear fluid and smooth. But the real eye-catcher here is the claimed 5000 nits local peak brightness – vivo states this is the highest in the segment. This kind of brightness means the screen should be easily viewable even under bright sunlight, a common challenge for many phones. The slim bezels (just 0.186 cm) contribute to that borderless feeling, pulling you into whatever you’re viewing.

Built Tough, Designed with Flair

Beyond the internal specs, the vivo T4 5G is also built with durability in mind. It boasts a Military Grade Certification, an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and features Shield Glass. Vivo says this glass is 150% more drop-resistant than the previous generation. It’s reassuring to know your phone can handle a few accidental bumps and splashes.

Despite the large battery and focus on durability, vivo has managed to keep the phone surprisingly slim. The Emerald Blaze variant measures in at a mere 0.789 cm, while the Phantom Grey is only slightly thicker at 0.793 cm. This slim profile, combined with a 40° golden arc design and a trendy circular camera module, gives the phone a premium look and a comfortable in-hand feel. It’s a phone designed to be seen and held.

Capturing Memories with Capable Cameras

For photography enthusiasts, the vivo T4 5G features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a 2MP Bokeh camera. The 50MP sensor uses the Sony IMX882, which generally performs well, especially in lower light conditions. Having OIS helps in capturing sharper photos and more stable videos, particularly when you’re on the move.

On the front, there’s an upgraded 32MP wide-angle camera for selfies and video calls. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K video at 30 FPS, offering good quality for capturing videos. While it might not have a plethora of lenses, the focus on a high-resolution main sensor with OIS and a capable front camera covers the essentials for most users.

The vivo T4 5G runs on FunTouch OS 15, which is based on the latest Android 15. This means you get the newest Android features and improvements right out of the box. Vivo is also promising 2 years of Android software updates and 3 years of security patches, which is a good commitment to keeping the phone updated and secure over time. Smart features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, Live Text, AI Note Assistant, Super Documents, and Circle to Search add extra layers of functionality to the user experience.

Pricing and Launch Offers

The vivo T4 5G is available in three configurations:

8 GB + 128 GB: INR 21,999

8 GB + 256 GB: INR 23,999

12 GB + 256 GB: INR 25,999

These prices are inclusive of taxes.

To sweeten the deal, vivo is offering some enticing launch offers. You can get a flat ₹2,000 instant discount if you use HDFC Bank, SBI, or Axis Bank cards for your purchase. Alternatively, you can opt for a ₹2,000 exchange bonus when trading in an old device, and also avail up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options. These offers can make the vivo T4 5G even more accessible.

Final Thoughts

The vivo T4 5G appears to be a strong contender in the competitive Indian smartphone market, particularly in its price segment. The combination of a massive 7300 mAh battery with fast charging, a capable Snapdragon processor, a remarkably bright AMOLED display, and a durable yet slim design makes it a compelling package. While it might not have an ultrawide camera, the focus on key features like battery life, performance, and display quality, coupled with decent cameras and a commitment to software updates, positions the vivo T4 5G as a potentially smart choice for users who prioritize endurance and a smooth overall experience without sacrificing on style. The launch offers further add to its appeal, making it worth considering if you’re in the market for a new 5G smartphone.