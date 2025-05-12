News

Is the Vivo V50 Elite Edition the Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone? India Launch Confirmed for May 15

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
2 Min Read
Is the Vivo V50 Elite Edition the Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone

Vivo has officially announced the launch of the V50 Elite Edition in India, scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 12 PM IST. This new addition to the V50 series, which includes the V50 and V50e models, marks the first time Vivo is introducing an “Elite Edition” in its V-series lineup.

Contents
Design and DisplayCamera CapabilitiesPerformance and BatterySoftware and Additional FeaturesPricing and Availability

Design and Display

The V50 Elite Edition is expected to feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display is likely to include an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick and secure access.

Camera Capabilities

The smartphone is anticipated to come equipped with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of two 50MP sensors, and a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The cameras are co-engineered with Zeiss, aiming to deliver high-quality portrait photography.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the V50 Elite Edition is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is likely to house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, ensuring extended usage and quick recharging times.

Software and Additional Features

The smartphone is anticipated to run on Android 15 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 on top. It is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, making it durable for various environments.

Pricing and Availability

While the official pricing has not been disclosed, the V50 Elite Edition is expected to be priced slightly higher than the standard V50, which starts at ₹34,999. The Elite Edition may be positioned around ₹40,000, targeting users seeking premium features in the mid-range segment.

The V50 Elite Edition will be available for purchase through Vivo’s official online store, as well as major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select offline retail outlets across India.

With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
You Might also Like