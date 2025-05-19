Is This ₹1647 Lamp the End of Your Power Outage Worries? You Won’t Believe What It Does!

Tired of fumbling in the dark during power cuts? Goldmedal Electricals might just have unveiled your new best friend: the “Ranger,” a portable LED solar filament lamp that’s turning heads and promising to be more than just a light.

At first glance, the Ranger charms with its vintage-style filament bulb, adding a touch of warmth to any space, indoors or out. But don’t let its looks fool you. This isn’t your grandma’s old lantern. Packed within its sleek ABS and polycarbonate body lies a powerful high-beam LED torch ready to cut through the darkness.

Imagine this: you’re camping under the stars, and nature calls. Instead of blindly feeling your way around, a quick touch on the Ranger activates a focused beam with two brightness levels. Need to signal for help? Another touch, and it pulses a vivid red and blue warning flash.

What truly sets the Ranger apart is its smart design. Forget scrambling for batteries; this lamp features a built-in solar panel. Just leave it out in the sun, and it charges itself. A clear battery indicator keeps you informed of the power level, ranging from 0 to 100%. For those cloudy days or when you need a quicker boost, it also supports USB charging, even capable of lending some power to your phone in a pinch.

The intuitive touch sensor controls both the filament lamp and the torch. A short press cycles through the modes, while a long press lets you fine-tune the brightness. This simple yet effective control makes it a breeze to use for everyone.

“With Ranger, we are introducing a multifunctional lighting solution that is not just smart and reliable, but also crafted with a keen sense of design and user convenience,” states Mr. Kishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals. This sentiment reflects the thoughtful features packed into this compact device. The flexible hanger adds to its portability, allowing you to easily hang it in your tent, on a hook, or carry it comfortably.

Priced at ₹1,647 on Amazon and backed by a 1-year warranty, the Goldmedal Ranger isn’t just a lamp; it’s a versatile companion for your home, outdoor adventures, and emergency preparedness. Could this stylish and smart device finally be the answer to your power outage woes? It certainly seems to pack a powerful punch for its size and price.