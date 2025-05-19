News

Is This ₹1647 Lamp the End of Your Power Outage Worries? You Won’t Believe What It Does!

Hardik Mitra
By Hardik Mitra
3 Min Read
Goldmedal Light

Tired of fumbling in the dark during power cuts? Goldmedal Electricals might just have unveiled your new best friend: the “Ranger,” a portable LED solar filament lamp that’s turning heads and promising to be more than just a light.

At first glance, the Ranger charms with its vintage-style filament bulb, adding a touch of warmth to any space, indoors or out. But don’t let its looks fool you. This isn’t your grandma’s old lantern. Packed within its sleek ABS and polycarbonate body lies a powerful high-beam LED torch ready to cut through the darkness.

Imagine this: you’re camping under the stars, and nature calls. Instead of blindly feeling your way around, a quick touch on the Ranger activates a focused beam with two brightness levels. Need to signal for help? Another touch, and it pulses a vivid red and blue warning flash.

What truly sets the Ranger apart is its smart design. Forget scrambling for batteries; this lamp features a built-in solar panel. Just leave it out in the sun, and it charges itself. A clear battery indicator keeps you informed of the power level, ranging from 0 to 100%. For those cloudy days or when you need a quicker boost, it also supports USB charging, even capable of lending some power to your phone in a pinch.

The intuitive touch sensor controls both the filament lamp and the torch. A short press cycles through the modes, while a long press lets you fine-tune the brightness. This simple yet effective control makes it a breeze to use for everyone.

“With Ranger, we are introducing a multifunctional lighting solution that is not just smart and reliable, but also crafted with a keen sense of design and user convenience,” states Mr. Kishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals. This sentiment reflects the thoughtful features packed into this compact device. The flexible hanger adds to its portability, allowing you to easily hang it in your tent, on a hook, or carry it comfortably.

Priced at ₹1,647 on Amazon and backed by a 1-year warranty, the Goldmedal Ranger isn’t just a lamp; it’s a versatile companion for your home, outdoor adventures, and emergency preparedness. Could this stylish and smart device finally be the answer to your power outage woes? It certainly seems to pack a powerful punch for its size and price.

Paytm’s ‘Hide Payment’ Feature Gives You Stealth Mode for Transactions!
Is Your Business Data a Hidden AI Goldmine? NetApp and NVIDIA Just Teamed Up to Help You Find It!
Can This Keyboard Give You an Esports Edge? ROG’s New Gear is Turning Heads!
Tired of Tech Troubles? Consistent’s New Online Store Could Be Your Digital Lifesaver!
Is the Tata Harrier EV the Electric SUV India Has Been Waiting For?
Share This Article
Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
Follow:
With 8 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
Previous Article OnePlus 13R 4 Top Features That Make OnePlus 13R a Gaming Powerhouse
Next Article viewsonic Gamification and Interactive Displays: Tools that are Making Classrooms Fun Again
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

viewsonic
Gamification and Interactive Displays: Tools that are Making Classrooms Fun Again
By Guest Author
OnePlus 13R 4
Top Features That Make OnePlus 13R a Gaming Powerhouse
By Shweta Bansal
Can a Tiny Phone Really Pack THIS Much Power? OnePlus Just Dropped a Bombshell!
Can a Tiny Phone Really Pack THIS Much Power? OnePlus Just Dropped a Bombshell!
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5G for Just ₹11,999? realme Unleashes Massive Offers, Don't Miss Out!
5G for Just ₹11,999? realme Unleashes Massive Offers, Don’t Miss Out!
By Aditi Sharma
ASUS ExpertBook
Is Your Laptop Holding You Back? Top 3 AI Powerhouses for Consultants!
By Hardik Mitra
Is Your Google Chrome Browser Exposing You to Hackers
Urgent Alert: Is Your Google Chrome Browser Exposing You to Hackers? Here’s What You Need to Do Now
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like