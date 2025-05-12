Is This ₹3,999 Made-in-India Speaker the Ultimate Party Starter? You Won’t Believe What It Packs!

UBON, an Indian consumer electronics brand, just dropped a new wireless speaker that’s turning heads: the SP-38 Rockstar Series. And with a price tag of just ₹3,999, it’s making some serious noise in the budget audio segment. But does it live up to the “Rockstar” name? Let’s dive in.

This isn’t just another Bluetooth speaker. UBON is proudly manufacturing the SP-38 in India, a move that resonates with the growing call for local production. Right out of the gate, that’s a point in its favor for many.

But what about the oomph? The SP-38 boasts two 4-inch speakers pumping out a combined 30W of sound. That’s a decent punch for its size and price, promising a rich and clear audio experience that should fill a room without sounding tinny. Imagine your favorite tracks with a noticeable bassline and crisp vocals – that’s the vibe UBON is aiming for.

Now, let’s talk party tricks. Remember those speakers with static, single-color lights? The SP-38 throws that out the window with its “Infinity RGB Lights.” It offers five different mood modes, letting you sync the visuals with the music or the atmosphere of your gathering. Whether it’s a chill hangout or a full-blown dance party, there’s a light mode to match.

And what’s a party without karaoke? The SP-38 comes with a wireless microphone right in the box! Plus, it supports a second mic (wired or wireless), so duets are definitely on the cards. Picture belting out your favorite tunes with friends – this speaker seems built for those moments. It even includes a remote control, giving you command of the music and lights from across the room.

Worried about the music stopping mid-song? The SP-38 packs a 4000mAh battery, promising up to 10 hours of playtime. That’s a solid chunk of time for a party, a picnic, or just a day of listening without constantly hunting for a charger.

Connectivity isn’t an issue either. UBON has thrown in pretty much every option you could need: Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless wireless pairing, USB and Aux ports for wired connections, an FM radio for tuning into local stations, and even a TF card slot for playing your saved playlists directly.

Here’s a thoughtful touch: a built-in mobile stand. How many times have you propped your phone against a water bottle to DJ? This simple addition makes hands-free control and scrolling through your music library a breeze.

Lalit Arora, UBON’s Co-Founder, sounds genuinely enthusiastic about the SP-38, highlighting the blend of sound, battery life, and visuals, along with the “Made in India” aspect. It seems UBON is aiming to deliver a complete entertainment package without breaking the bank.

So, is the UBON SP-38 Rockstar Series the ultimate party starter? For ₹3,999, it certainly packs a punch with its sound output, vibrant lights, long battery life, and karaoke features. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable speaker that’s proudly made in India, this one deserves a closer look. It might just be the life of your next party.