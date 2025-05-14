Is This the Best Time to Buy an iPhone? Flipkart Slashes Prices on iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 15 Now Under 25,000

Flipkart’s latest sale has brought significant price reductions on Apple’s iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15, making it an opportune moment for consumers considering an upgrade. The ongoing Flipkart Bachat Days Sale, running through May 14, 2025, offers substantial discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals on these models.

iPhone 16 Series: Notable Price Reductions

The iPhone 16 series have seen considerable price cuts across various models:

iPhone 16 (128GB) : Originally priced at ₹79,900, now available for ₹69,999. With a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, the effective price drops to approximately ₹66,499.

: Originally priced at ₹79,900, now available for ₹69,999. With a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, the effective price drops to approximately ₹66,499. iPhone 16 Plus : Launched at ₹89,900, currently listed at ₹78,999.

: Launched at ₹89,900, currently listed at ₹78,999. iPhone 16 Pro (256GB) : Price reduced from ₹1,29,900 to ₹1,22,900. Eligible bank discounts can further lower the price to ₹1,19,900.

: Price reduced from ₹1,29,900 to ₹1,22,900. Eligible bank discounts can further lower the price to ₹1,19,900. iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB): Now selling for ₹1,32,900, down from ₹1,44,900. With applicable bank offers, the final cost can drop to ₹1,29,900.

These discounts make the latest iPhone models more accessible to a broader range of consumers.

iPhone 15: Exceptional Value Under ₹25,000

The iPhone 15 (128GB) has experienced a significant price drop:

Base Price : Reduced from ₹79,900 to ₹63,999.

: Reduced from ₹79,900 to ₹63,999. Exchange Offer : Trading in an iPhone 14 Plus in good condition can fetch up to ₹29,350, bringing the price down to ₹34,649.

: Trading in an iPhone 14 Plus in good condition can fetch up to ₹29,350, bringing the price down to ₹34,649. Bank Discounts: Using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can provide an additional ₹4,800 off, resulting in a final price of ₹23,849.

This combination of offers presents an unprecedented opportunity to acquire the iPhone 15 at a highly competitive price point.

Additional Offers and Considerations

Beyond the headline deals, Flipkart is providing further incentives:

No-Cost EMI Options : Available across various models, easing the financial burden for consumers.

: Available across various models, easing the financial burden for consumers. Extended Exchange Deals : Depending on the condition and model of the old device, customers can receive substantial discounts on new purchases.

: Depending on the condition and model of the old device, customers can receive substantial discounts on new purchases. Bank Partnerships: Collaborations with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer additional discounts and cashback options, enhancing the overall value proposition.

The current pricing strategies employed by Flipkart have significantly lowered the entry barrier for owning the latest iPhone models. Whether upgrading from an older device or entering the Apple ecosystem for the first time, these deals provide compelling reasons to consider a purchase during this sale period.