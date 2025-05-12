Is This the End of Aadhaar Photocopies? New App Lets You Verify ID with Just Your Face

The Modi government has unveiled a new Aadhaar app that allows users to verify their identity using facial recognition and QR codes, eliminating the need for physical cards or photocopies. Launched on April 8, 2025, by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the app aims to simplify Aadhaar verification processes and enhance user privacy.

Key Features of the New Aadhaar App

Facial Recognition Authentication

Users can now authenticate their identity through facial recognition, removing the necessity for one-time passwords (OTPs) or fingerprint scans. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who face challenges with traditional biometric methods.

QR Code-Based Verification

The app enables instant identity verification by scanning QR codes, similar to UPI payment systems. This method allows users to share their Aadhaar details securely and swiftly without handing over physical documents.

Enhanced Privacy Controls

Users have complete control over their data, choosing what information to share and with whom. The app ensures that data is shared only with user consent, protecting against unauthorized access and misuse.

Elimination of Physical Documents

With digital verification methods, there’s no longer a need to carry physical Aadhaar cards or submit photocopies for services like hotel check-ins, travel bookings, or SIM card activations.

Multilingual Support

The app supports multiple Indian languages, making it accessible to a diverse user base across the country.

Integration with Artificial Intelligence

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has partnered with Sarvam AI to incorporate AI-powered voice-based interactions and multilingual support into the Aadhaar app. This collaboration aims to enhance user experience and accessibility.

Availability

Currently in its beta phase, the app is expected to be available to the general public soon. Users can download it from the official UIDAI website or app stores once it’s released.

Implications for Users

The new Aadhaar app represents a significant step towards digital identity verification, offering users a secure, convenient, and paperless method to authenticate their identity. By leveraging facial recognition and QR code technologies, the app simplifies processes across various sectors, including travel, hospitality, and telecommunications.