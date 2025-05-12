News

Is This the End of Aadhaar Photocopies? New App Lets You Verify ID with Just Your Face

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
New App Lets You Verify ID with Just Your Face

The Modi government has unveiled a new Aadhaar app that allows users to verify their identity using facial recognition and QR codes, eliminating the need for physical cards or photocopies. Launched on April 8, 2025, by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the app aims to simplify Aadhaar verification processes and enhance user privacy.

Contents
Key Features of the New Aadhaar AppIntegration with Artificial IntelligenceAvailabilityImplications for Users

Key Features of the New Aadhaar App

  1. Facial Recognition Authentication

Users can now authenticate their identity through facial recognition, removing the necessity for one-time passwords (OTPs) or fingerprint scans. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who face challenges with traditional biometric methods.

  1. QR Code-Based Verification

The app enables instant identity verification by scanning QR codes, similar to UPI payment systems. This method allows users to share their Aadhaar details securely and swiftly without handing over physical documents.

  1. Enhanced Privacy Controls

Users have complete control over their data, choosing what information to share and with whom. The app ensures that data is shared only with user consent, protecting against unauthorized access and misuse.

  1. Elimination of Physical Documents

With digital verification methods, there’s no longer a need to carry physical Aadhaar cards or submit photocopies for services like hotel check-ins, travel bookings, or SIM card activations.

  1. Multilingual Support

The app supports multiple Indian languages, making it accessible to a diverse user base across the country.

Integration with Artificial Intelligence

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has partnered with Sarvam AI to incorporate AI-powered voice-based interactions and multilingual support into the Aadhaar app. This collaboration aims to enhance user experience and accessibility.

Availability

Currently in its beta phase, the app is expected to be available to the general public soon. Users can download it from the official UIDAI website or app stores once it’s released.

Implications for Users

The new Aadhaar app represents a significant step towards digital identity verification, offering users a secure, convenient, and paperless method to authenticate their identity. By leveraging facial recognition and QR code technologies, the app simplifies processes across various sectors, including travel, hospitality, and telecommunications.

Is the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra the Flip Phone Comeback We’ve Been Waiting For?
Are You One of the Millions of iPhone Users in India at Risk? Government Issues Urgent Warning
Is Your Bluetooth Device Secretly Tracking You? Here’s How Bluetooth 6.1 Fights Back
Is the Vivo V50 Elite Edition the Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone? India Launch Confirmed for May 15
Want a Dream Tech Job? This Company is Paying YOU to Learn This Summer!
Share This Article
Avatar photo
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Primebook Want a Dream Tech Job? This Company is Paying YOU to Learn This Summer!
Next Article Is the Vivo V50 Elite Edition the Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone Is the Vivo V50 Elite Edition the Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone? India Launch Confirmed for May 15
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

From Cardboard to Clicks: 5 Tech Twists That Made Classic Board Games Online Sensations!
From Cardboard to Clicks: 5 Tech Twists That Made Classic Board Games Online Sensations!
By Hardik Mitra
Is the Alcatel V3 Ultra the Mid-Range Game-Changer India Has Been Waiting For
Is the Alcatel V3 Ultra the Mid-Range Game-Changer India Has Been Waiting For?
By Srishti Gulati
Is Panasonic's 2025 TV Lineup the Ultimate Choice for Gamers and Movie Enthusiasts
Is Panasonic’s 2025 TV Lineup the Ultimate Choice for Gamers and Movie Enthusiasts?
By Aditi Sharma
Is Airtel's New ₹399 Plan the Best Budget Home Entertainment Deal in India Right Now
Is Airtel’s New 399 Plan the Best Budget Home Entertainment Deal in India Right Now?
By Srishti Gulati
Is the iPhone 17 Air the Slimmest iPhone Ever
Is the iPhone 17 Air the Slimmest iPhone Ever? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
By Mahak Aggarwal
Is This ₹3,999 Made-in-India Speaker the Ultimate Party Starter? You Won't Believe What It Packs!
Is This ₹3,999 Made-in-India Speaker the Ultimate Party Starter? You Won’t Believe What It Packs!
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like