Is This the End of High Prices? Sony’s World Music Day Deals Just Dropped, and Audiophiles Are Losing It

Sony India has just kicked off its highly anticipated World Music Day campaign—and it’s packed with some pretty eye-catching price cuts. From high-end headphones and truly wireless earbuds to booming soundbars and party-ready speakers, there’s something in the mix for just about every kind of listener. The discounts officially began on June 13, 2025, and they’ll be around only until June 22. So yes, there’s a bit of a ticking clock here.

Quick Highlights:

Campaign Duration: June 13–22, 2025

June 13–22, 2025 What’s on Sale: Headphones, earbuds, soundbars, party speakers—you name it

Headphones, earbuds, soundbars, party speakers—you name it Where to Shop: Sony Center, Sony Exclusive stores, ShopatSC.com, major electronics retailers, and top e-commerce sites

Sony Center, Sony Exclusive stores, ShopatSC.com, major electronics retailers, and top e-commerce sites What to Expect: Significant markdowns and generous cashback offers

Earbuds and Headphones Get a Major Price Slash

Sony’s not holding back when it comes to its earbud and headphone lineup. If you’ve had your eye on premium noise-cancelling earbuds, this might be the moment to make your move. The WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Earbuds, which usually go for INR 29,990, are now down to INR 19,990. That includes an INR 3,000 cashback, which, frankly, sweetens the deal quite a bit.

A few other notable mentions: the WF-LS910N and WF-L910 are now INR 16,990 each (originally INR 24,990 and INR 26,990), with INR 2,000 cashback. Even the more budget-conscious models are seeing deep cuts—like the WF-C700N, now just INR 5,490 from INR 12,990, plus a INR 1,000 cashback. And the entry-level WF-C510? Slashed from INR 8,990 to INR 3,990.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones Take Center Stage

Let’s talk over-ears. The WH-1000XM5, Sony’s flagship noise-cancellation headphones, are now priced at INR 27,990 instead of the usual INR 34,990. Meanwhile, their still-popular predecessor, the WH-1000XM4, has dropped to INR 20,990 (down from INR 29,990).

Bass lovers might want to check out the ULT Wear model, now INR 14,990 (MRP INR 24,990). The mid-range WH-CH720N has also taken a significant dip—down to INR 8,990 from INR 14,990. Even the WH-CH520, a great pick for casual listening, is now a very wallet-friendly INR 3,990.

Gamers and Audio Pros, You’re Covered Too

Gaming headsets have seen a strong wave of price drops too. The WH-G900N Gaming Headphones are now INR 16,990 (originally INR 27,990), which includes INR 3,000 cashback. The WH-G500 is priced at INR 12,990 (down from INR 19,990) with a INR 2,000 cashback, while the MDR-G300 lands at INR 4,990 with INR 1,000 cashback.

Prefer earbuds for gaming? The WF-G700N Gaming Earbuds are now INR 13,990 from INR 22,990, including INR 2,000 cashback.

For the pro-audio crowd, there’s no shortage of deals either. The IER-Z1R earphones are now INR 149,990, down from INR 169,990. Studio headphones like the MDR-M1 and MDR-MV1 are now significantly cheaper at INR 17,990 and INR 22,990 respectively. The C-80 Pro-Audio microphone has also dropped from INR 69,990 to INR 39,990. Even Sony’s NW-ZX707 high-res digital music player is now available at INR 64,990.

Soundbars and Party Speakers: Turn Up the Volume at Home

If your home entertainment setup could use an upgrade, Sony has rolled out tempting offers on its soundbars too. The HT-S20R is now INR 15,990 (MRP INR 23,990), and the HT-S40R is going for INR 24,990 (MRP INR 34,990). You’ll also find the HT-S400 at INR 21,990 and the HT-S500RF at INR 34,990—both marked down considerably.

And for those who live for house parties or just love cranking up the volume, Sony’s got you covered. The MHC-V73D speaker has dropped to INR 43,990 from INR 65,990, with INR 3,000 cashback. Portable options like the SRS-ULT10 now start at INR 8,490, while larger models like the SRS-XV500, SRS-ULT70, and SRS-XV800 are priced between INR 24,990 and INR 34,990. Cashback for these models can reach up to INR 5,000. Even the tiny-but-mighty SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker is just INR 3,990 now.

Where to Find These Deals

You’ll find all of these limited-time offers at Sony Center, Sony Exclusive outlets, ShopatSC.com, and top electronics retailers—both online and offline. Just keep in mind, these deals are only around until June 22. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your gear—or even just treat yourself—this might be the perfect opportunity to do it without going over budget.